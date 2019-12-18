OWATONNA — A cold snap in mid-December ended up being a blessing in disguise for the Thamert sisters, who were able to quickly cool their holiday cookies down in an attached garage at their family’s farm outside Pratt.
With one day to make nearly 200 dozen treats, using the weather to speed up the process was a major boon to production.
Over the decade that the women have been getting together to bake almost-industrial amounts of sweets, sister Donna Wheeler said there’s only been one year where it hasn’t been cold enough to adequately cool chocolate coatings outside.
Wheeler added that this year’s 10th annual cookie-baking celebration consisted of her and her sisters, their sisters-in-law, daughters, nieces and even grandkids — nearly all of the women in the family. There were 10 bakers total on Dec. 14, with almost as many children helping out where needed — scooping, dipping and frosting each batch.
“Our mom stopped in and did a little tasting earlier,” added Wheeler, noting that everyone started to arrive around 8:30 a.m. She said that the group always starts with a mimosa toast, bookended by a celebratory bottle of wine when the last batch is finished up — usually around 6 p.m. In between, there’s no alcohol allowed.
“We don’t want anybody burning the cookies,” Wheeler laughed.
While the day is meant to be just for the women of the family, she added that her brothers do sometimes come by and try to get an early taste.
“A couple of them are sneaky,” she explained. “They’ll come in and look around and see if there are any broken cookies.”
Wheeler’s husband also helps her prepare for the big day. He installed a second oven in their residence this year, which she said is really helping streamline the process.
“Our bottleneck was always the oven,” she laughed.
While coating buckeyes in melted chocolate, Cheryl Ginnetti — the eldest sister — noted that the group was on track to break all of its previous records. According to Wheeler, the final tally came in at 179 dozen — or about 2,150 cookies — after nine hours of work. Still, she emphasized that the most important thing about the annual tradition is the memories that come out of it.
“I moved back to Minnesota so I could be here,” Ginnetti explained, having recently returned to the area after a long stint in Tennessee.
“When she was going through the pluses and minuses of wanting to move, the cookie bake was a big factor,” added Wheeler.
Wheeler’s daughter, Gretchen, was even videoconferenced into the event one year while living abroad. She and Wheeler joked that she mostly just sat on the table with the cooling cookies, but that it was still fun to be involved.
This year, the farthest away that family members came from to bake was just north of the metro and Wabasha. Otherwise, Wheeler said most of the participants lived nearby.
For the two sisters who are still out-of-state, Wheeler said she mails them each a box. Between those packages, another to her son, and contributing cookies to holiday parties, Wheeler explained that it really doesn’t take her too long to get through her share of the spoils.
With typically over 30 different kinds of cookies to choose from, there’s also plenty of variety to last the sisters through the holidays. Each year, every baker is responsible for three different recipes — with no overlap between the women.
“We have a couple basics, but otherwise [the recipes] really switch from year to year,” explained Wheeler. “We generally start naming cookies in November, to claim them.”
This year, as the mixing area started to get wiped down, and more and more trips were made to put finished cookies in the garage to cool — past a sleeping golden retriever who seemed fairly immune to the proceedings — Wheeler reflected back on how the tradition got started.
“We found us girls never really got to sit down and talk at family events,” she recalled. At the cookie bake, she added, “We’ve had some great conversations.”
Now, she said the tradition has also become something for the younger generation to look forward to, as they’re not only able to sample the sweets, but visit and spend time with cousins and other family members, as well.
“It’s their favorite day of the year,” said Wheeler.