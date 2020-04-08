MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce an extension Wednesday to his stay-at-home order, which was imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The governor told reporters Tuesday that the extension would likely include some refinements, reflecting new data and modeling on how the outbreak is likely to develop, but he didn't provide details. He has called a 2 p.m. news conference for the announcement.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 85 new cases Wednesday, raising the state's total to 1,154, and it reported five new deaths for a total of 39. The department said 135 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, an increase of 15, while 64 were in intensive care, unchanged from Tuesday.
Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon went before a Minnesota House elections subcommittee to ask for temporary authority to ensure the safe conduct of the August primary and November general elections. He said his proposal focuses on minimizing exposure to the coronavirus at polling places and maximizing voting by mail.
The "ugly scene" of Tuesday's chaotic election in Wisconsin — with its long lines exposing voters to the virus at a sharply reduced number of available polling stations — provided a glimpse of what could happen in Minnesota without the one-time changes, Simon told the committee, which met via videoconference.
"People were forced in Wisconsin to decide between their health and exercising their right to vote," he said. "And it's not just Wisconsin. All over the country, voters are very worried."
Simon said the Legislature needs to quickly make changes so vendors can print the mail ballots and local governments can train election workers in time.
But Republicans on the panel opposed Simon's proposal in its current form. Rep. Jim Nash, of Waconia, said it would open the door to fraud and electioneering. Nash also said the state's laws allowing citizens to cast early absentee ballots by mail or in person may be sufficient, though Simon countered by predicting the current rules would still result in too many voters crowding into polling places on election day, and low turnout.
The Republicans also pointed out that under the Legislature's temporary operating rules during the emergency, no bills can come to the floors without bipartisan support from the House and Senate leadership.
The subcommittee did not take a vote. Its chairman, Democratic Rep. Raymond Dehn, of Minneapolis, said discussions would continue.