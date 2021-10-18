Buckthorn, an invasive species, may have come to Courthouse Park, Waseca County’s biggest park. But they have a formidable adversary: goats.
Forty goats from the Goat Dispatch, a family-owned company run out of Faribault that specializes in land management with the use of goats, arrived in Courthouse Park on Friday. They will be there, eating up the buckthorn, until winter. Then they will return in the spring.
According to Waseca County Building and Grounds Director Brian Tomford, this is the first year the county has brought in goats to manage buckthorn. They were supposed to come a week sooner, he said, but they were busy munching at Whitewater State Park in Winona County.
The goats cost the county around $11,000 for the season, he said.
Goats are useful because they save on manpower and also spare nearby plants from the chemicals the parks department would have had to spray to kill off the buckthorn.
“Especially when you have a river basin right nearby, you don’t want it in the runoff,” Tomford said.
Because Courthouse Park is such a big park, being creative with how the parks department combats invasive species is important. Out of the 535 acres that make up the Waseca County Park System, Courthouse Park takes up 175 acres, according to the website of Waseca County. The county’s second-largest park is Blowers Park, which is only 85 acres.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, buckthorn poses a threat to native plants it comes into contact with by out-competing them for nutrients, light and moisture. It also contributes to erosion and can serve as a host to other pests, among other problems. It is even illegal to import, sell or transport buckthorn in the state of Minnesota.
For residents interested in visiting the goats, Tomford emphasized the importance of watching out for the electric fence inside of which the goats roam, as well as not feeding the goats.
“We want them to eat the buckthorn,” he said, laughing. “Don’t go out there with buckets of corn. We’d be defeating the purpose.”