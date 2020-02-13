Faribault’s City Council has bucked the recommendation of its Planning Commission for the second time in as many weeks, giving an area developer another chance to modify his development agreement in a way the city finds acceptable.
The owner of Faribault-based Dynamic Electric, Todd Nelson has become a familiar face at City Hall in recent months. That’s because in addition to his work as an electrical contractor, he owns multiple properties throughout the city of Faribault and Rice County.
The Nelson project that has been the subject of discussion lately is a multifamily housing complex located on 23rd Street NW. In 2014, Nelson received the city’s blessing to build 28 units on the 2.7-acre site, located within walking distance of Daikin Applied off 24th Street NW.
The original design included two six-plex buildings with two- and three-bedroom apartments, and a pair of eight-unit buildings with two-bedroom apartments. Nelson and the city later agreed to alter the designs, adding three additional units to the plan. As part of his agreement with the city, Nelson promised to include playground equipment along with the development. With no other playground in the area, the playground equipment was included in anticipation of young families moving into the area.
Instead, most of those who’ve moved into the development have been seniors. Worried that a playground might increase vandalism, which he says has already become a major issue for residents, Nelson asked the city for permission to scrap the playground.
Loath to jettison the agreement entirely, the Planning Commission instead asked Nelson to offer alternative amenities of comparable value. In response, Nelson produced a plan to install a shuffleboard court and horseshoe pit.
The plan was met with skepticism from the Planning Commission along with the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department. In written feedback, Department Director Paul Peanasky criticized the proposal, saying that neither activity has proven popular with Faribault seniors.
After giving Nelson a chance to improve his proposal, the Planning Commission decided to stick with the original agreement. Last week, it recommended by a unanimous vote that City Councilors hold Nelson to the agreement.
The City Council was much more divided. Councilor Elizabeth Cap was the strongest advocate for upholding the Planning Commission’s vote, agreeing with the Planning Commission’s evaluation that it would provide a key amenity.
“I understand the perspective that if it’s for 55+, we shouldn’t have things for kids,” Cap said. “But people have grandchildren, and it could be used by them.”
While none of the councilors were enthused by Nelson’s proposal, most were more hesitant to reject it. Criticizing the original agreement as overly vague, Councilor Royal Ross said he would vote against denying Nelson’s request
“I don’t think this was a good plan from the beginning,” he said. “I don’t know what the solution is, because there’s got to be a better approach.”
With some councilors favoring each approach, Councilor Janna Viscomi became a key swing vote. Viscomi expressed disapproval of both the proposed playground equipment and Nelson’s alternative.
“I would be open minded to this if the plan wasn’t shuffleboard,” he said “I’ve never used a shuffleboard and I’m close to 55.”
More discussion
Councilor Jonathan Wood, who owns his own construction business, said he’d prefer to see the issue tabled for further discussion. Wood suggested that the best approach might be to look for other outdoor exercise equipment that could go on the site. Wood said that in just a cursory internet search, he found equipment that might work for the space and consulted with Peanasky about it.
Councilor Tom Spooner expressed skepticism, quipping that he was unlikely to regularly use indoor exercise equipment, much less outdoor equipment.
Noting that the plans had been on the books for six years, Spooner said it was time to move forward. Spooner also said he worried that Minnesota’s often harsh weather would prevent the exercise equipment from getting much use.
While frustrated by the lack of action over the last several years, Viscomi was receptive to Wood’s proposal to search out different amenities of similar value for the site, and the motion was tabled.
Although the City Council rejected the Planning Commission’s recommendation, the issue isn’t likely to go return there, according to City Administrator Tim Murray. Instead, the City Council will now hammer out the details in an upcoming work session.