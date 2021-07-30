Sen. John Jasinski says it's too soon to know who might step in to lead the Minnesota Republican caucus if and when Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka makes a run for governor.
On Thursday, a story in the Minnesota Reformer reported that Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, promised to vacate his leadership role should he seek the Republican gubernatorial endorsement, and that Jasinski, in just his fifth year in the Minnesota Senate, was Gazelka's choice as successor.
Jasinski, R-Faribault, on Friday said the reporting isn't accurate, and that while he's one of those being considered for a potential leadership role when Gazelka either retires or steps down, he's in no way next in line. He also expressed concerns that the reporting was based on meetings between members of the Republican caucus, which he says should remain private.
Gazelka, who served in the state House of Representatives from 2005-07, won a Senate seat in 2010. He's been majority leader since late 2016.
Jasinski praised the majority leader for his mentorship and the confidence Gazelka has in him, making him responsible for recruiting candidates and fundraising for the party.
"I enjoy it much more than I anticipated," he said.
The article also reported other potential leaders — "should Gazelka step aside — include state Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona; Sen. Bill Weber, R-Luverne; and state Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, who has been caucusing with Republicans since defecting from the DFL caucus late last year." Some of those mentioned — and possibly others — could also step into Gazelka's shoes, said Jasinski.
"I know that he (Gazelka) thinks that me and a couple of others would be good in that role," said the Faribault native who declined to elaborate on Gazelka's thinking on the matter.
While former state Sen. Scott Jensen, of Chaska, has already announced, and it's expected Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, will enter the race, Gazelka is expected to make his announcement just in time for the State Fair, which begins Aug. 26. Jasinski declined to confirm a timeline.
"There's no doubt everyone in the state is talking about it," he said of the prospective run.
For now, Jasinski, who served as Faribault mayor for eight years prior to running for state Senate, says he's content to be a role player and learn as much as he can about navigating sometimes choppy political waters.
"Yes, I'm interested (in being majority leader), but it's premature to say who will be in that spot," he said.