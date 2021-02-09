A projected enrollment decrease of nearly 150 students by the start of 2021-22 has the Faribault School Board again looking at massive cuts in the district's budget. This time it's anticipating trimming off nearly $2 million in expenses.
Inadequate state funding has pushed Faribault Public Schools Director of Finance Andrew Adams and Human Resources Director Nicole Yochum to think outside the box in terms of district financing. During Monday’s board meeting, Adams and Yochum presented possible ways for the district to reallocate finances while prioritizing student-centered learning and mental health.
“It is zero fault of the district,” said Superintendent Todd Sesker. “It’s the pandemic, a lot of things resulting from where we are financially at the state … We have to make those adjustments and they have to come from somewhere.”
This won't be the first time the School Board has needed to make budget cuts due to dwindling enrollment and insufficient state funding. The board made $1.9 million in budget adjustments for the 2019-20 school year and faced a similar conflict last year. After finalizing $1.5 million in budget adjustments for 2020-21, including the reduction of seven teaching positions, the board needed to slice another $1 million when more concrete numbers were factored into the equation. A decrease in enrollment, mostly at the kindergarten level, was one of the main contributors.
Budget adjustments could most significantly impact elementary families as well as students at the Faribault Area Learning Center. While no decisions have been finalized, the district plans to research how families would respond to a possible year-round school calendar at one of the elementary schools and weigh the pros and cons for reconfiguring the ALC at Faribault High School.
In analyzing the data, Yochum said the majority of the enrollment decline — about 100 students — is at the elementary level. She and Adams looked at ways to realign programming to offer the greatest opportunity for collaboration, which would reduce spending.
The traditional model of having birth to grade five students at each of the three buildings, and placed according to their neighborhoods, presents the smallest savings, $260,000, according to Yochum.
To reduce expenses, the district could divide students in the buildings according to grade level rather than neighborhood. Yochum presented three different variations of this option, each saving the district a possible $585,000. One example, the “band model,” would place birth to first grade in one building, second and third grades in the second building, and fourth and fifth grades in the third building.
School Board members Richard Olson and Jerry Robicheau both expressed concerns about transitioning students to three different buildings throughout their elementary school career. One concern of Olson’s was that staff would have limited time to get to know students if they spend only two years at each location. The band model also less efficient for transportation and special education.
The choice school model, which Sesker favors, would save the district $426,000. Within this model, one building would serve early childhood through fifth grade with a year-round school calendar, the second building would serve early childhood through second grade with a nine-month calendar, and the third would serve third through fifth graders with a nine-month calendar. This option would give families more options in selecting an elementary school, but the School Board agreed to first find out if families actually have an interest in a year-round school option before moving forward.
Students and staff who follow a year-round school calendar would attend school for several weeks, or about 40 consecutive days, with about a two-week break in between. The elementary school with the year-round calendar would have class sizes capped at 20 while other elementary schools have about 27 students per class.
Jefferson Elementary Principal Yesica Louis, who attended the meeting, discovered through a survey that her staff is generally on board with the year-round calendar and otherwise open to learning more about it.
“I really want the board to think about the mental health of staff and students,” Louis said. “… I strongly believe staff in the district are ready for the change. I know the interest is out there.”
The choice school model would also allow the district to braid funding with the Community Education Department, allow for more interventions with after-school programming, and more enrichment opportunities like Summer STEAM. Louis pointed out that over 200 students signed up for Summer STEAM for June and July last year, indicating a strong interest in these hands-on learning opportunities.
Although the choice school model doesn’t follow the neighborhood model, Board member Carolyn Treadway pointed out that many students in the district already attend the elementary school that is not necessarily the closest.
Faribault Area Learning Center
Moving on to the secondary level, Adams discussed reconfiguring the Faribault Area Learning Center in the high school to save the district an estimated $443,000. If the board instead chooses to find traditional budget adjustments, the district would save $155,000 between the two buildings.
“I will say there are more schools than I thought that have ALCs located within their high school or other buildings in the district,” Faribault High School Principal Jamie Bente told the board. “So it is something that is becoming more common, and I think it is due to the cost piece. I believe them working together would do great things.
Adams presented reasons for the reconfiguration, including increased access to support and college/career readiness programs for ALC students and early childhood classes for student parents to utilize. While ALC students have access to the same classes as FHS students, whether or not they want to be on the FHS campus is currently unknown.
Between last school year and the 2020-21 school year, Adams noted a decline in student enrollment from the usual 100 down to 60. ALC Director Vonna Dinse attributes the decrease to a few factors, including COVID-19. With students taking hybrid and distance learning courses no matter the school they choose, she said many may have elected to stay at FHS rather than going to the ALC. The surge of students that usually come to the ALC in early fall has first begun midway through the school year, she said.
One major disadvantage to reconfiguring the ALC at the high school is the possibility of creating anxiety for students who are already at risk. ALC students have not yet been asked if they would be open to going back to FHS.
“On the one hand I recognize we need to find money but I am very convinced we need to do our best for these vulnerable children,” said Board member Carolyn Treadway. “We have to look at where these cuts are made. We have to be highly cognizant of how we maintain that programming.”
If the district chooses the reconfiguration path, the district would continue to receive targeted ALC funding as long as ALC programming continues at the high school. However, if ALC programming doesn’t work out at FHS, the district risks losing that funding.
Needing more information upon which to base their discussion, the School Board agreed to hold a special meeting 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. What the board found, after three hours of discussing potential scenarios, is that no easy answers exist.
“Any cut that’s not painful was unnecessary to begin with," said Board Chair Chad Wolff.