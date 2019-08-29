Four members of GROWS accepted an award Sunday on Faribault’s behalf at a POLLI*NATION FESTIVAL at Kieran’s Kitchen in northeast Minneapolis. The festival, a fun day of bands, beer, food trucks, bee science, art, performance and conservation activities, was put on by the Pollinator Friendly Alliance whose mission is: to protect and restore pollinators to improve the environment and to sustain our food supply.
Minnesota is a leader in pollinator protection work and Faribault was one of five Minnesota communities to be recognized by the Pollinator Friendly Alliance for implementing a Pollinator Friendly Resolution. In the last five years, 41 communities have passed resolutions. Minnesota Rep. Rick Hansen, who has authored pollinator legislation, including Lawns to Legumes and Rusty Patch Bumble Bee, presented the awards.
Three years ago, our GROWS members found it hard to ignore reports that our pollinators (bees, butterflies, moths, wasps, etc.) were disappearing as we were seeing these declines in our own gardens and out in nature. We decided to form a Pollinator Committee. We invited speakers to talk to us about the importance of pollinators to healthy ecosystems, we attended pollinator seminars, and we studied what other communities throughout Minnesota and the country were doing to be part of the solution to a growing environmental problem.
One of the first steps taken by many communities was to pass a Pollinator Friendly Resolution. In Minnesota, three groups, The Pollinator Friendly Alliance, Humming for Bees, and Pollinate Minnesota are grassroots pollinator conservation groups that help with resolutions. Drawing inspiration from these groups, we brought the idea of a pollinator friendly resolution to our city planner, and parks and recreation director. The resolution, drawn up by City Planner Dave Wanberg, was passed by the City Council Dec. 12, 2017.
It states, in part, “The city of Faribault wishes to acknowledge and strengthen its current policies and practices as they relate to the health of pollinators, which in turn relate to the health of our economy and people.”
It also says that the city will “encourage private property owners and others to incorporate pollinator-friendly plants into their landscapes.”
We hope that the passing of this resolution will inspire landowners, with space only for a few pots of flowers to those with several acres, to provide pollinators with flowering plants throughout the growing season, to provide them with undisturbed places to nest and give them protection from pesticides.
We think that by taking some simple steps to bring pollinators back to your yards you will find joy in discovering or rediscovering the beauty and diversity of nature.
For 25 years GROWS (Gardeners Reaching Out with Service) has worked with the city to help beautify our community by planting and maintaining gardens at Central Park and by buying trees, with monies from our annual plant sales, and planting them throughout the city. It seems fitting that, on the 25th anniversary of GROWS, we should share a special honor with the city.