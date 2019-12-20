In its final work session of 2019, Faribault’s City Council tackled the sticky issue of providing funding for local nonprofits, giving preliminary approval to a proposal that would cap nonprofit funding at 0.5% of the city’s budget.
Although the council has developed its own informal guidelines for funding local nonprofits, it has traditionally considered requests on a case-by-case basis, with no formal rules to guide the council’s decision-making process, let alone help nonprofits to make their case for funding.
Traditionally, Buckham West, Faribault's senior center, Paradise Center for the Arts, Heritage Days and the Rice County Historical Society have all received funding from the city, although the council has regularly provided less funding than requested. In 2020, Heritage Days will receive $6,500, the Paradise gets $15,300, RCHS is allocated $12,500 and Buckham West gets $40,000.
Other organizations have tried to get funding, but the council has taken a cautious approach. This year, a funding request from Faribault Youth Investment won support from several councilors, but was scrapped amid a tight budget.
Founded in 2014, FYI works with Faribault Public Schools and other community organizations to provide and coordinate programming for Faribault youth. The programming is described to achieve what the organization describes as the “40 Developmental Assets” that young people need to succeed and thrive.
Under the council’s proposed guidelines discussed Tuesday, nonprofits could submit one application for funding each year, so long as their work fits into one of four categories: Arts & Culture, Natural Resources/Environmental, Community Well Being or Recreation.
Not everyone was enthused by the proposal. For Councilor Tom Spooner, these categories were so vague as to be nearly meaningless.
“I think you could make a case for virtually any organization fitting into one of those categories,” he said.
Mayor Kevin Voracek agreed with Spooner, but said that the guidelines are still likely to deter some requests. In addition, the policy will leave the council with the latitude to decline funding requests at will.
City Administrator Tim Murray added that the council will likely revisit the policy next year and suggest tweaks. Given the hard cap, Murray also noted that the more organizations the council wishes to support, the less the council could devote to each individual organization.
For now, Faribault Community Television will be funded separately from other nonprofits, with the proposed ordinance devoting 22.5% of cable franchise fees to FCTV, in keeping with the fiscal policy the city has maintained since 2016.
Last year, cable franchise fees brought in more than $250,000 to the city, providing FCTV with just over $60,000 in funding. However, the council could be forced to look at other funding sources soon due to a recent decision by the Federal Communications Commission.
On Aug. 1, the FCC ruled that fair market value of non-monetary provisions could be calculated in the 5% franchise fee that cities can charge to cable TV providers. This means that the fair market value of the city’s community access TV station will be deducted from the city’s royalties.
Under FCC guidelines, fair market value of the station will be based on the amount the cable companies typically charge customers. As a result, the city could easily lose most or all of its cable royalty revenue in the near future.
The 2020 budget estimates the cable TV royalties will be reduced by $100,000, but still will bring in more than $160,000 to the city’s coffers. That reduction won’t be felt by FCTV until next year, because FCTV is funded by the previous year’s revenues.
To replace lost revenues, the idea of adding a "streetlight fee" to utility bills has been floated. While other cities have begun implementing streetlight fees to offset the significant costs of street light maintenance, Faribault has thus far resisted the trend.
The council is scheduled to hold its final meeting of the year Monday.