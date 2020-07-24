With the legislature once again adjourning its special session without passing a bonding bill, local officials say they’re frustrated and concerned about the fate of important local projects.
After an agreement was struck between the Republican controlled Senate and DFL leadership on a $1.35 billion bonding bill, legislators seemed closer than ever to passing what is traditionally its marquee legislation in even-numbered years. However, a bonding bill is more difficult for legislators to pass compared to other legislation because under Minnesota’s Constitution, at least three-fifths of both houses of the legislature must vote in favor of it.
In the House, that meant at least six Republicans would need to join with the DFL majority to pass any bill. Yet even though their Senate colleagues backed the bill, the House Republican caucus led by Rep. Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, sunk it with united opposition.
Legislators are expected to be called back into session again next month by Gov. Tim Walz, who is legally required to do so if he seeks to extend emergency powers first authorized in March and renewed each month since.
It’s likely to be more challenging to pass a bonding bill in August. In addition to being closer to November’s elections, an August bill would come as the state is selling bonds from previous authorizations, and Walz said he fears such a bill could spook investors.
Local projects in jeopardy
Medford Mayor Lois Nelson expressed disappointment with the bonding bill’s failure. While Medford hasn’t yet asked for bonding bill dollars to connect to Faribault for wastewater treatment, the city is laying the groundwork to do that.
Last November, the Capital Investment Committee heard a presentation from Nelson and City Administrator Andy Welti on the plan. But with the legislature failing to pass a bonding bill in two consecutive years, Medford’s proposed project would have plenty of competition.
“I am truly disappointed in our legislature,” Nelson said. “I feel that they are, quite frankly, playing political games.”
Faribault City Administrator Tim Murray said that two city projects stand to be affected if legislators can’t pass a bonding bill. The first is a proposed berm outside the wastewater treatment plant, that would protect the plant from the adjacent Straight River.
In recent years, the city has seen several floods that have imperiled the plant as well as general erosion of the river bank. With the high volume of wastewater produced by Faribault’s industrial factories, the wastewater treatment plant is a crucial if not particularly glamorous city asset.
The other project that could be affected is the Second Avenue bridge replacement project. The current bridge, which crosses Division Street, is structurally deficient. Without funding from state bridge bonds, Murray said the city would need to look elsewhere for funding to compensate. Another project the city has long wished to see is the Northern Links trail, which would connect the city’s trail system with the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail and Mankato. That project wasn’t included in the final bonding bill, even though senators heard about it on their tour.
In addition to those projects the city was directly involved with, Faribault Republicans Sen. John Jasinski and Rep. Brian Daniels pushed hard to provide increased funding for Faribault’s Academies for the Blind and Deaf.
While both campuses are full of historic buildings, many are in need of replacement. Even though they are designed to serve disabled students, many of those buildings fall woefully short of Americans with Disabilities Act standards as well as modern building codes.
Senate Capital Investment Committee Chair Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, said that the academies have been a feature stop on almost every bonding tour. Senjem said that while the committee always tries to include a few projects, they often struggle to compete for funding.
In Northfield, the major project backed by Lippert and Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, was funding for a proposed regional transit hub. Located next to the city’s historic 1888 Depot, the hub would be centrally located, within biking and walking distance for many residents.
Previously, the hub failed to receive a requested $2.5 million in state bonding funds, but it was included in this year’s bill. Key legislators said they were highly impressed that the state’s investment would be coupled with other sizable public and private investments.
The project also garnered support because increasing transportation options is crucial as the state tries to address its workforce shortage. Lippert said that he was highly disappointed that despite momentum and broad support, the project would not be able to move forward this year.
“It’s been a priority of business leaders, the city and the (St. Olaf and Carleton) colleges,” he said. “It’s important for students, for households who need extra transportation, and for employers who want employees to have more options to get to work.”
Fundamental disagreements
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, initially expressed support for a bonding bill but ended up voting against the final version. Petersburg expressed frustration that House Republicans were left out of final negotiations, and key projects they had backed were not included.
“The bonding bill needs to be a joint effort and negotiated with all parties voting for it,” he said. “We had a negotiated bonding bill prior to the start of the special session and then it was changed, with House Republicans left out.”
In addition, Daudt has maintained since May that his caucus would not support a bill so long as the governor’s emergency powers are in effect. Petersburg agreed, saying it’s time for the legislature to get significantly more information and input on the crisis.
“The information he is getting and using should be available to legislators,” he said. “I think our constituents want us to have power and input as well.”
With Republicans (including the four-member New House Republican Caucus) holding just 59 of 134 seats in the State House, Petersburg said that negotiations around the bonding bill provide the only real leverage House Republicans have.
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, sharply criticized Republicans for blocking the bill. While not as large as the bonding bill initially proposed by Walz, Lippert said the compromise effort would have provided crucial investment at a time when the state faces major economic challenges.
“It’s the biggest economic stimulus tool we have as a state,” Lippert said. “It would have created construction jobs throughout the state.”
Unlike his Republican colleagues, Lippert also voted to uphold the governor’s emergency powers. Lippert said that as the pandemic continues to spread across the state, with hundreds of new cases per day, Minnesota needs to be able to approach the issue quickly and nimbly. Lippert said he is disappointed that the governor’s emergency authority has become a partisan football. He said that nationally, 49 out of 50 state governors have emergency powers in place, including all 26 Republican governors.
Questionable tactics?
Senate Republicans have joined their House colleagues in opposition to the governor’s emergency powers, with Chaska Sen. Scott Jensen describing them as “dictatorial.”
However, even Senate Republicans strongly opposed to the governor’s powers moved to distance themselves from their House colleagues’ approach. That includes Sen. Jasinski who has repeatedly voted to end the emergency powers.
“I’m not a fan of using those tactics,” he said. “Although I don’t agree with the governor’s emergency powers, I don’t think you should hold (the bonding bill) hostage.”
As the only local senator with a seat on the Capital Investment Committee, Jasinski traveled across the state to see many of the projects included in the bill. He said that while he wasn’t enthusiastic about some of the projects in the bill, it was a compromise he could live with.
Jasinski was also an enthusiastic supporter of legislation to bring Minnesota into full compliance with Section 179 of the federal tax code. That measure, which enjoys bipartisan support, would allow small businesses and farmers to deduct the cost of certain equipment from their taxes.
That and other tax measures with bipartisan support were ultimately combined with the bonding bill in the House, raising concerns that the legislation could be a violation of the Minnesota Constitution’s “single subject” rule. Those concerns ultimately turned out to be moot, with Republican opposition to the bonding bill sinking the entire package. And without approval from the House, the Senate couldn’t even consider the measure.