A Medford man who is facing multiple sexual assault charges in Steele, Waseca and Blue Earth counties has been accused by three more minors of sexually assaulting them last summer.
Davon Taylor Sather, 20, was charged in Blue Earth County in recent weeks in cases stemming from the three new allegations. Sather has a total of six pending cases related to alleged sexual assaults in the three counties. Sather was charged in Blue Earth County court Jan. 22 with one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion, a felony, and two counts of nonconsensual sexual contact, a gross misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, a minor told law enforcement in October that Sather sexually assaulted her last summer on three separate occasions. The victim said she woke up to find Sather’s hands down her pants.
Sather has denied any sexual contact with this victim.
On Feb. 3, Sather was charged in Blue Earth County court with second-degree criminal sexual conduct that resulted in a personal injury, a felony. According to the criminal complaint, a minor told law enforcement in October that while at a friend’s home, Sather repeatedly grabbed her thighs and bit them so hard that the marks lasted several days.
Sather admitted to law enforcement that he bit the victim “only twice” and that he was “joking around,” according to court documents.
On Feb. 4, Sather was again charged in Blue Earth County court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion, second-degree criminal sexual conduct that resulted in a personal injury, and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, all felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, a minor informed law enforcement on Jan. 15 that for over a two-month period last summer Sather raped her approximately 45 times. Sather allegedly threatened to harm people the victim cared about if she shared information about their encounters.
Two witnesses told law enforcement that they observed Sather acting sexually toward the victim.
According to court documents, Sather admitted to spending the night at the victim’s home and tickling her. According to law enforcement, Sather said it was possible that he and the victim had sex without his knowledge because she was “highly sexualized.”
Sather is currently in the Steele County Detention Center for unrelated criminal sexual conduct charges.
In November, Sather was charged in Waseca County Court with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a July 28 incident, where an adult female victim accused Sather of sexually assaulting her at her residence.
In December, Sather was charged in Blue Earth County with stalking an underage person with sexual or aggressive intent and with false imprisonment, both felony charges.
In 2019, Sather was found guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for a case that began in Blue Earth County in 2018 but was moved to Steele County. In that case, Sather had sexual contact with a girl who was under 16, according to court records.