State Sen. John Jasinski pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of driving while impaired.
Jasinski, 54, of Faribault was cited by Faribault Police for two misdemeanor counts of driving while impaired in early October as he successfully sought a second term in office. He defeated challenger Roger Steinkamp last month.
At the time of his citation, Jasinski said he took “complete responsibility” for his actions, adding he was “awaiting the legal process” on the pending case.
“However, I do want to say that I understand my actions affect my family, friends and constituents,” he added. “I cannot overstate my gratitude for the public’s understanding, support, and thoughts during this time.”
Jasinski, a real estate broker, has an extensive resume of community and government involvement, including more than a decade on Faribault city boards, two years on City Council and eight years as its mayor. He was elected to the state Senate in 2017 and quickly aligned himself with the body’s power brokers.
He’s largely credited as the driving force behind funding for the four-laning of Hwy. 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center, a project discussed for 50 years.
The charges against Jasinski came just days after Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn and Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh expressed serious concerns over an increase in drunken driving.
Jasinski has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for March 17. He declined to comment on the case Monday afternoon.