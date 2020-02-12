A Rice County Board of Commissioners Transportation Committee on Tuesday opted to move ahead with an interchange north of Faribault, potentially jump-starting the long-discussed project.
The prospect of an interchange at the intersection of Interstate 35 and County Road 9 has been on the table for more than a decade as a way to make I-35 more accessible for industrial companies wanting to locate north of Faribault. Making the I-35 corridor more accessible has been a cornerstone of the county’s recent economic development efforts.
The county has also funded significant upgrades along Bagley Avenue between County Road 9 and Hwy. 19 north of Faribault to help make those properties more attractive for prospective businesses.
Faribault City Administrator Tim Murray has said that a potential interchange would also ease traffic issues significantly at the city’s busiest intersection. In 2018, the intersection of I-35 and Hwy. 21 was traveled by 14,000 vehicles per day, and that number has continued to rise.
While the city is running low on industrial space, city staff have turned their attention away from area around I-35/County Road 9, citing wetlands, steep hills, utilities and other “encumbrances.” Instead, city staff have prioritized development near the intersection of I-35 and Hwy. 60 on the southwest side of town.
Efforts to gain state backing for the interchange project have struggled to get traction, despite the support of state Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, who has been a strong supporter of the project since he served as Faribault mayor.
Despite the setbacks, County Engineer Dennis Luebbe said there’s money in the county budget to at least provide for a comprehensive study of the proposal. That could determine the potential economic development benefits of an exchange, in the medium to long term.
With the Transportation Committee's blessing, the project now advances to the Board of Commissioners. Should the board green-light the project, the county Highway Department will work with Bolton & Menk to determine the potential value of an interchange.
Bolton & Menk will also need to make a recommendation as to what kind of interchange would work best at the site. “Full Diamond,” “Full Cloverleaf” and two types of "Partial Cloverleaf" designs are all under consideration.
Bolton & Menk is asking for just over $120,000 to undertake a comprehensive evaluation while keeping potential partners at the city and state level fully in the loop. That evaluation could take anywhere from 16-22 months.
Overall, any interchange would require years of lobbying and millions in funding, pushing the likely completion date at least a decade and a half out. In order to secure state funding, the project would need robust backing from both the city and county.
Luebbe said that there’s no reason to wait, with costs likely to rise as increased development comes into town. Should a company buy up the land around the area or locate there, the project could become even more expensive, he added.
Commissioners Jeff Docken, who sits on the committee, said he believes it’s important to at least study the possibility of an interchange. He noted that easy access to the Twin Cities has been a major selling point for companies that have moved to the area.
“I would think there would be some significant frustration for those who have already moved out there if this got dropped,” he said.