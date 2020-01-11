Rice County’s HOPE Center held its first ever Men of Courage meeting Friday, bringing a sizable crowd to South Central College on a frigid night.
HOPE Center Executive Director Erica Staab-Absher organized the event following encouragement from several men in the community. She said that the role of men in addressing the issue of domestic violence is crucial but often little discussed.
To lead the discussion, Staab-Absher invited the Domestic Abuse Intervention Programs’ Scott Miller. Based in Duluth, Miller has played a key role in designing that city’s internationally renowned approach to domestic violence prevention.
“A lot of the men I work with have a hard time imagining what a nonviolent man does with his life,” he said. “They think a nonviolent man just rolls over.”
Miller noted that helping men to embrace a nonviolent version of masculinity can be challenging, especially if they haven’t had many positive role models. As a victim of childhood sexual and domestic abuse, he said his own journey to women’s advocacy wasn’t easy.
He expressed hope that change is coming, praising young people for what he sees as their refreshing willingness to ditch harmful gender stereotypes.
HOPE Center Board Chair Wendy Murphy and Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen also spoke at the event about their experiences with domestic violence.
A longtime prosecutor at both the city and county level, Murphy helped to develop Rice County’s Blueprint for Safety model. Adopted in 2014, the Blueprint for Safety aids county agencies to work together to help victims of domestic violence.
Even with the implementation of programs such as the Blueprint for Safety, many victims — the majority who are female — don’t report domestic violence crimes to law enforcement, while bystanders too often fail to intervene when given the opportunity. Many women feel a stigma to reporting, while others feel like they’re being held hostage by their accuser. And despite the adoption of the Duluth Model in many communities, many women still fear that the judicial system and law enforcement will fail to hold their abuser accountable.
Murphy, who prosecuted domestic abuse cases while working as an assistant county attorney, said that concern isn’t without reason. She lamented that even when the evidence may seem clear cut, winning a domestic violence case can still be very difficult
“Victims get up on the stand and say everything that happened, we have phone calls or 911 calls, and yet the perpetrator still isn’t convicted,” she said.
Over the last five years, there have been 630 domestic assault calls and 190 sexual assault cases in the city of Faribault alone. Bohlen noted that because so many incidents of domestic violence and sexual assault go unreported, those numbers are likely a massive undercount.
During three decades in law enforcement, Bohlen said he’s seen many cases when police have been called time and again to the same address. He said it’s an epidemic that clearly cuts across class, educational and other traditional boundaries.
Bohlen shared that his commitment to addressing domestic violence was shaped in part by a call he responded to back in 2001. He said he’ll never forget holding the lifeless body of a 4-year old boy who was beaten to death by his mother’s abusive boyfriend.
In that case, neighbors, friends, and the boy’s mother all knew about the beatings, yet when police looked at their records, they saw that no one had picked up the phone to make what could have been a lifesaving call to law enforcement.