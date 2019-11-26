After attending 10 years of classes, students at Faribault Lutheran School will have finished a one-of-a-kind Nativity set that includes shepherds, trees, angels, the baby Jesus and unique pieces of their choice.
The sets are created during classes at the Paradise Center for the Arts under the direction of pottery instructor Dianne Lockerby, along with help of several volunteers.
Students in every grade at the school, from kindergarten to eighth grade, participate in the classes. Each grade level works on a different piece for their own Nativity scene each year, so there's something different every time they come to the Paradise.
The kindergarten through second graders paint clay kings, shepherds and the holy family (Mary, Joseph and Jesus) to be used as ornaments.
Once students reach third, fourth and fifth grade they make the holy family, shepherds and kings out of clay slabs.
Sixth-graders put their creativity to the test as they form a clay slab into an angel. Each starts formed around a cone made of newspaper. As each layer comes together, the base gets stronger. Once the body, head and collar of the angel are complete, students work to make the wings by rolling stencils into the clay or drawing marks by hand.
To make the scene come to life, seventh-graders make trees using the same method as the did to make the angels. One unique difference between making the angels and trees lies within the branches. Each branch sticks out among the many layers, creating a realistic representation of an evergreen tree. They are also given the option to make stars.
Eighth-graders are given a lump of clay, along with a choice to make whatever they want. Some students made pies and animals, while others had a sports theme.
Students used a variety of pottery tools to make their desired piece. Cookie cutters and stencils were also used to add a creative flare to the pieces. Students could also glaze their piece to give it a splash of color. After baking the pieces for approximately 12 hours and cooling for 36 hours, Lockerby delivers the students' creations to the school.
Eighth-grader Makia enjoys seeing what her classmates come up with. Although they are all given the same directions, not two pieces are alike.
Lockerby confirms that one of the best parts of the experience is seeing how each student makes it their own creations.
"The main goal is for them to put thought into what they are making, along with how and where they add details to it," said Lockerby. "It is very interesting to see what they come up with."