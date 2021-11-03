Tucked away in the southern part of Nerstrand, surrounded by Faribault, Northfield and Kenyon is Nerstrand Elementary. Fifth grader Ellie Girard takes a lot of pride in attending the small school and enjoys serving on the Student Ambassador Committee to get a chance to welcome people to Nerstrand and tell them about the school.
On Wednesday morning, the ambassadors were able to put their skills to the test. A group of seven students, including Girard, walked down to Nerstrand's newest business, Boots and Lu's, to congratulate owner Mary Heggedahl on the recent opening of her restaurant.
Heggedahl told students she has been overwhelmed with the response from the community, especially after going at least 40 years without a restaurant in town.
Though it took her three years to get to this point, Heggedahl's pleased with those who continue to support her.
"It's a place to gather, it warms my heart to hear the laughter from the kitchen," Heggedahl told the students. "I love the people in this town, it's all for them. There's also been others not from here, it's just been great."
After students introduced themselves to Heggedahl and members of her staff, they enjoyed some ice cream in either a cone or cup before heading back to class. Students were shocked to learn how long it had been since there was a restaurant in the community, and enjoyed finding out more about what the area was like before they were born.
School pride
The Ambassador Committee is led by director Maggie Kiley and special education teacher Philip McBride. Kiley explains that to join a committee, students apply as third graders for one of three committees — Student Ambassadors, Peace Garden or Learn & Serve. This year there are eight students on the Ambassadors Committee, six on the Peace Garden and 10 on the Learn & Serve.
"Student committees are a unique part of who we are, and have always been a cool thing," said Kiley. "Students get experience doing some public speaking, and because we're so small, it allows more children to have unique experiences like leadership roles, which is a really nice thing."
Typically fifth graders have one year of experience under their belt, but due to COVID-19, everyone is new to the committee this year. Students are eager for what's to come for the remainder of the school year, and look forward to giving tours of Nerstrand Elementary.
Kiley says their primary function is giving school visitors a tour, though she's looking at other ways to give them more experience this year. She hopes to have students ask grandparents or parents to come out to the school so the ambassadors can give them a tour.
"I'm excited about the potential of that and growing the committee back," said Kiley. "I'd like to give them more opportunities to do tours."
Students like fourth grader Alice Darlinski are equally as excited to get to work on the committee.
"One of the most fun things is probably the committees … the ambassadors is really fun and I cannot wait until we can actually show people around," said Darlinski.
Of the school itself, Girard likes the different traditions it has. Fifth grader Mishick Smith personally likes the bell ringing tradition, where each incoming/out going student is greeted with the ringing the school's original bell.
Fifth grader Faith Miller, too, finds the bell ringing tradition unique to the Nerstrand Elementary School. She also likes the school song.
Showing school pride is something a lot of the student ambassadors — like fourth grader Merik Siegert, fifth grader Courtney Springer and fourth grader Micah Heil — find special about their school. They also enjoy meeting new people, school spirit days and going on lots of field trips.
Fourth grader Benjamin Vinson especially likes how grades 2-3 and 4-5 learn together, because it gives him a chance to make new friends. Like Girard, he too, likes helping people out and giving tours of the school.