1988 Faribault High School graduate Ann Michels, a professional singer and actor, sings the national anthem at the 2021 Heritage Days Opening Ceremony Wednesday evening, while Faribault Community Festivals Chair Travis McColley salutes the flag in the background. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Faribault native Ann Michels applauds 2021 Heritage Days Grand Marshals Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen and Sheriff Troy Dunn during the opening ceremony. Not pictured, Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Seven year old Landon Schultz tests his stamina on the Ninja Anywhere obstacle course for children and adults alike. The course was one of several opportunities available children could participate in. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The Baron of Bubble was onsite Wednesday evening to give attendees the opportunity to blow massive bubbles. Baron of Bubble is a professional bubble maker who interacts with guests and allows them to have some fun of their own. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Wyatt Suckow, 6, of Faribault, stops to blow bubbles during one of many events at Heritage Days on Wednesday. Other activities included gaga ball and inflatable obstacle courses and a bounce house. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
An opening ceremony Wednesday evening in Central Park kicked off the 2021 Heritage Days celebration in Faribault, followed by games for children.
Board Member Kelly Hoff led the opening ceremony, and Central Vets participated in the event by raising the flags. Ann Michels, an 1988 FHS graduate, sang the national anthem.
Pastor Greg Ciesluk at Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church delivered the invocation, and Hoff introduced representatives of this year's grand marshals for the event: public safety. Sheriff Troy Dunn and Police Chief Andy Bohlen were onsite to represent local police/sheriff departments, and in Fire Chief Dustin Dienst's absence, several local firefighters attended the ceremony to represent that aspect of public safety.
After thanking sponsors for contributing to the four-day event, Travis McColley, chair of Faribault Community Festivals, said this year represented the longest list of sponsors Heritage Days has had in his time as chair of the event.
Following the opening ceremony, families gathered in Central Park to participate in activities like gaga ball, Ninja Anywhere and an obstacle course for children and adults, along with the opportunity to meet the Baron of Bubble, a professional bubble maker who interacts with guests by blowing massive bubbles.
Over the next several days, numerous other events will take place in Central Park and the local area to celebrate Heritage Days.