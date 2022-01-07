Faribault city employees may be required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing if the United States Supreme Court upholds a COVID-19 mandate imposed by the Biden administration.
Justices will hear arguments Friday on the requirement that affects any organization with 100 or more employees. They’re expected to rule quickly, as most elements of the COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) go into effect Jan. 10.
The mandate would be enforced by the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MNOSHA). City Administrator Tim Murray said employers have two options under the mandate.
“You can do a ‘get vaccinated or you don’t work here’, or ‘you’re either vaccinated or you have to be subject to testing and masked,” he said, noting the city already requires employees to wear masks.
Murray recommended the second option. “If we have to start sending employees home, because they’re not vaccinated, it’ll put a real crimp in service.”
Councilors unanimously supported that choice but questioned how testing would work. Murray said the city is required to allow employees up to four hours to get their COVID vaccine, without taking paid time off.
“We have no obligation to pay people to go get tested,” he said.
While Councilor Royal Ross was “up in the air” about whether to pay for employee testing, he did not want to give employees time off for it. Human Resources Director Kevin Bushard agreed.
“They have plenty of sick time they can use to get tests done,” he said, adding he also was not in favor of paying for tests.
A policy template provided by OSHA considers employees vaccinated if they have had two doses of the COVID vaccine. There’s no requirement for a booster, which the Center for Disease Control (CDC) currently recommends for those ages 16 and older.
Those not vaccinated must provide proof of testing every seven days. Anyone who has tested positive or been diagnosed with COVID by a health care provider gets a 90-day break from testing.
While employees could use a COVID home test, Murray said it’s not clear whether that test result would meet the OSHA standard.
The policy also sets specific standards for masks, which must:
• completely cover the nose and mouth
• consist of two or more layers of a tightly woven, breathable fabric
• be secured with ties, ear loops, or elastic bands that go behind the head
Employees can use a snug fitting gaiter with two layers of fabric or a clear face covering that allows communication with people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.
Rice County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that also requires vaccination or mandatory testing and masking. County Administrator Sara Folsted said required elements will be in place on Monday, and the policy will be finalized by the testing compliance deadline.
“There are a lot of logistics that need to be worked out related to weekly testing between now and then,” she wrote in an email.
If the ETS stands, MNOSHA will not cite employers who make “good faith” efforts until Feb. 9.
The fine for noncompliance is $13,653. Employers who willfully violate the policy, however, could face a penalty of as much as $136,532.