While Faribault officials have applied for grants to beef up the city's parks systems, they've learned a $622,000 grant to complete the segment of a trail from Faribault to the Sakatah State Trail is about to come their way.
The city applied for the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives Program grant in 2020, but was not selected. The lack of existing right-of-way agreements with MnDOT as well as the railroad was cited as a reason, according to City Engineer Mark DuChene. Now, after working through the right of way issues with MnDOT and the railroad company, DuChene said that the city received notice that it has been recommended for the grant. The funding will complete the Northern Links Trail from North Alexander Park to Hulett Road.
The city has not received the matching grant dollars yet, and when it does it will be expected to come up with matching funds. Once fully complete, the Northern Links Trail will connect Faribault’s city trails system with the Sakatah State Trail leading to Mankato. Eventually, the completion of the Mill Towns Trail would make Faribault a key destination along a network of trails that would stretch all the way across southern Minnesota, from Mankato in the west to the Mississippi River at Red Wing in the east.
Faribault’s Parks and Recreation Department has also applied for grants, both of which could fund vital improvements to a local park and construction of a trail that will connect southwest Faribault with the city’s network of parks.
Regardless of whether the city is successful in obtaining the additional grants, Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky expects improvements at Wapucata Park and a trail connection from Town Square Lane to Highland Place to proceed next year. Still, the city is laying out its vision based on the hope that it will receive the 2022 grants and in accordance with its existing Capital Improvement Plan. Word is expected to come back from the DNR on whether the state has received grants before the city starts its budgeting process.
For now, the Parks and Recreation Department plans on investing in $100,000 to make improvements at Wapacuta Park on the southwest side of the city. That would cover the cost of replacing playground equipment, adding benches and making the park Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible.
If received, the Outdoor Recreation grant for Wapacuta Park would cover half the cost of improvements. The application was due by the end of the month, with the DNR vaguely stating that awards will be announced this summer.
In addition, Parks and Rec is planning to proceed with the $160,000 trail connection from Town Square Lane to Highland Place next year. It’s part of a multiyear project to connect Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail with downtown and the city’s robust park system.
Once complete, the extension would make the connection from southwest Faribault to White Sands Park nearly complete. If received, the Local Trail Connections Program Grant would cover $100,000, less than the cap of 75%.
The two improvements are in line with the city’s commitment to invest in parks and dramatically improve connections between them, as laid out in the Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Plan. The Plan notes that well maintained parks offer many social and economic benefits for a community.
Faribault has more than 40 parks, which provide more than 1,000 acres of park space. In total 15% of land within the city is reserved as a park, preserve or recreational open space. However, at $49 per capita the city’s parks budget is well below the nationwide average of $78 per capita.
If the grant requests are not approved, Peanasky suggested that the city would have to look at trimming or at least delaying its ambitions. Councilor Janna Viscomi, a passionate supporter of parks and trails improvement, was excited to see the applications move forward.
“It’s important for the city to really stay ahead of things,” she said.