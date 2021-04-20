With an eye to making sure that customers are being fairly billed, Dundas is set to make big investments in upgrading city water meters.
With a price tag of around $300,000, Dundas’s water meter replacement program isn’t going to be cheap, but still appears to enjoy the full backing of the City Council. On average, a typical water meter only lasts about 15-20 years, so replacing the meters is a simple fact of life.
This time around, the council looks set to give the contract to Metering and Technology Solutions. The firm specializes in water meters, providing sales and service for towns across Minnesota, Iowa, North and South Dakota and Wisconsin. Metering and Technology Solutions is a middleman, with the meters themselves manufactured by Wisconsin-based Badger Meter. Each meter is attached to a special cellular infrastructure, enabling it to easily transmit information on water use throughout the day.
The new system doesn't necessarily have a longer lifespan, but it brings other benefits. Using a special app, utility customers will be able to get direct access to their water use data via their smartphone or other devices. The system can also be used to alert the city to tampering, leaks and other issues.
Because information on water use is gathered electronically, it tends to be much more accurate than traditional mechanical-based water meters. Metering and Technology Services Territory Manager Lee Martin said that traditional meters tend to get less accurate as they age.
“This way, nothing of material substance will get stuck in, slow down or speed up the meter,” said Martin. “Dundas is really making a smart decision here.”
Dundas ratepayers aren’t likely to see their rates go up, since a robust fund has been built up by saving water revenues. According to city documents, the Dundas Water Enterprise Fund had just under $3.4 million in assets at the end of 2019.
The project was included in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, though the city had only expected to pay about $200,000 for it. Still, the city could save money in the long-term as the new meters won’t require drive-by monitoring which takes staff time.
Even though the new meters could represent a major upgrade, they are expected to be slowly phased in. Businesses and commercial properties will lead the way, with residents to follow.
Public Works Director Duane Meliza said that it would be a waste to install the new meters in areas which just recently received their current meters. Implementing the roll out slowly will enable installations to be done by part-time staff. Still, an additional part-time staff person is expected to be hired.
“Given that it took many years to put in the first round of meters, we don’t want to replace meters that have only been in for five to six years or less,” said Meliza. “This is the efficient way to do it.”