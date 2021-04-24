The popularity of pickleball, a tennis-like sport that involves players using wooden or plastic paddles to hit a small plastic ball over a net, has surged in recent years.
According to USA Pickleball, the court sport grew to 4.2 million players in the United States last year, a growth rate of 21.3% from 2019 per the Sports & Fitness Industry Association's 2020 Pickleball Participation Report released in February.
While indoor pickleball courts at the Faribault Community Center gym have been a hit, in 2019 Faribault Parks and Recreation officials stated working on outdoor courts. Last summer, one court was surfaced at Meadows Park, 2505 14th St. NE and one basketball court was converted into a pickleball court at Windsor Park, located at 1600 Greenwood Place.
Among the numerous groups and frequent pickleball players are Faribault residents: Pam Kreager, Sharon Maas, Sharon Tousignant, Abbie Balfe and Doreen Sanborn.
Though the group has only been playing together for a little over a year, their friendships date back farther than that. Before picking up the sport of pickleball, a majority of the group's members played indoor/outdoor softball and volleyball together. In regards to the pandemic, they particularly enjoy participating in pickleball because they are able to play it outside while being COVID-19 safe.
Before the outdoor courts were surfaced last year, Kreager said they played on the tennis court at the Faribault Middle School.
"Even the students came out and watched, because they wanted to see how the 'pros' played," Kreager joked.
Regardless of the competitive nature of the sport, Kreager said their group is more about getting together and having fun. She enjoys playing the sport itself and likes that it is something she and her friends can do together. Even in the cold, Kreager says they put on their snow pants, hats and coats to play on the outdoor courts. Sanborn said they've even removed snow off of the court just so they could play.
"We are definitely not experts, we just play for fun, there are some hardcore players at the Rec Center, but that is not us," said Kreager. "It's just a really fun thing to do. It gets us together, especially with COVID and we like to be outdoors."
While gathering to play matches at Windsor Park a couple times a week, Kreager said they've showed some passersby the ropes on occasion. Typically, group members are rotated in and out to allow all players equal time. Depending on the number who are able to make the designated time, four members gather in groups of two to play against each other, while the fifth person chases balls and keeps score.
Sanborn says she's grateful to Faribault Parks and Recreation for putting the courts up. Last summer, she noted residents were coming from Northfield to use Faribault's courts because the court surfaces are better in Faribault.
"I appreciate that the courts are out there, said Sanborn. "[Pickleball] is a growing sport and there's going to be more people and teams."
Pretty soon, said Maas, Faribault will need even more pickleball courts.