Seventy-five percent of LGBTQ youth surveyed reported experiencing discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity at least once in their lifetime, according to the Trevor Project’s 2001 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health.
The same survey says that LGBTQ youth who have access to an affirming, safe space reported lower rates of attempted suicide.
A safe space is what Faith Jameson of Faribault had in mind when she started a middle school and high school discussion group for LGBTQ+ youth in Rice County. She started the group, Kaleidoscope, just before the onset of COVID-19, and it resumes this fall.
Beginning Sept. 9, the Kaleidoscope support group will be held in the upstairs room of the Buckham Memorial Library. The group will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. each Thursday and discuss a different theme each month. Following the calendar of Faribault Public Schools, the support group ends June 2. The group is free, and snacks are provided each session.
Kaleidoscope will focus on a new topic each month, Jameson said. Guest speakers attend the first meeting of the month, and a guest artist leads a creative process that can help participants express themselves in a healthy way. Jameson will also brings books and resources to sessions and asks participants if there is more they want to discuss or learn about.
“If people have a specific topic in mind, I’m open to hearing those suggestions,” Jameson said. “I’ve carried over suggestions [from previous sessions] and didn’t change anything, but I’m always looking to add new stuff.”
The first session in September, said Jameson, will focus on pronouns. Since participating students share their preferred pronouns (for example, he/his, she/her, they/them) at the beginning of each session, Jameson felt this would be an appropriate topic to kick off the new year.
Jameson has already invited a Minnesota Historical Society representative to speak about the history of LGBTQ+ in Minnesota, as well as a couple of book authors and an art teacher.
Recently, Jameson launched a Kaleidoscope MN Facebook page to post updates, share information about the group, and attract potential speakers and volunteers. The page includes a Google form interested individuals can fill out if they want to get involved.
Since starting Kaleidoscope, teachers from neighboring districts have reached out to Jameson to find out how to start a similar support group at their schools. She plans to meet with these teachers later in August to discuss the project in depth.
A 2020 graduate of Faribault High School, Jameson said working with youth is something she wants to continue doing in the future. She is currently taking general classes at South Central College’s Faribault campus and plans to then attend Minnesota State University, Mankato to pursue a youth-related degree.
How it started
In 2019, Jameson noticed a lack of LGBTQ+ support in Faribault. One of her good friends was involved in Faribault High School’s Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) Club, so Jameson joined as well and decided to take action after attending meetings.
“I realized there isn’t anything for all the LGBTQ+ youth in Faribault and knew there wasn’t at Shattuck or at BA (Bethlehem Academy), Jameson said. “I was looking at the GSA program we had and thought, ‘How can we make it better for Faribault and Rice County?’”
On a whim, Jameson applied for a $500 Faribault Community Pride Grant through the Faribault Foundation with the intent to develop LGBTQ+ youth support in Faribault. She found out on her birthday that her request had been approved.
After Jameson received grant funding, Gordon Liu, then director of the Faribault Diversity Coalition,, invited her to incorporate her curriculum in the FDC's work. She was then offered an internship at FDC, and Kaleidoscope came to be Jameson’s program.
COVID-19 disrupted the group not long after it started. Jameson didn’t initially have a plan for relaunching the program, but knew it would continue one way or another. Last year, she hosted the discussion group in person at the Paradise Center for the Arts. But construction at Buckham Memorial Library wrapping up, the new location will be ready to host the group by September.
Liu called the support Kaleidoscope offers “invaluable, especially in a small town.” He also commented on Kaleidoscope being a testament to “the vast potential that exists in Faribault’s young adults” and a reminder that young people are capable of creating solutions to the problems they see.
“Having worked with Faith during the infancy of this program, I saw how much time, energy and care went into intentionally crafting this program,” Liu said. “And I saw how engaged and enthused the participants were. I think Kaleidoscope is a wonderful program and I am excited to see it grow and thrive.”