When it comes to kindergarten readiness, Olivia Sage says Faribault Public Schools makes sure young children are supported academically, socially and emotionally seriously.
Once the district identified a need for a kindergarten transition plan that supports all families in the local community, district leaders began to collaborate and develop a series of events to offer throughout the year to children and families transitioning to kindergarten. The first of those events is the Kindergarten Cafe.
The event for parents of children eligible for kindergarten in the fall of 2022 takes place in three locations: Roosevelt Elementary on Dec. 6, Lincoln Elementary on Dec. 8 and Jefferson Elementary on Dec. 16. By participating in one of the three cafe opportunities, organizers say parents will learn how to register their child for kindergarten, meet the elementary school principals, tour the schools and start preparing for a successful transition to kindergarten.
The process began with Faribault Public Schools Early Learning Outreach Coordinator Mary Mischke working with Sage, and all three elementary principals to identify how the district can help families smooth the transition to kindergarten for their children. Together, Sage said they have outlined a sustainable plan that begins to engage families at the early childhood level and continues to support them through their transition into elementary school.
"The leaders work well together and all share a passion for supporting families with young children during this milestone," said Sage.
By beginning the registration process earlier in the year, and by offering opportunities for parents to ask questions and have a better understanding of everything involved in the transition to kindergarten, Mischke believes children and families will not only know what to expect, but that schools will be better prepared to meet children where they are at.
Data will be collected from families on what the kindergarten registration and entire transition process was like for them, and the district will use the data to inform future practices and make adjustments as necessary.
The Kindergarten Cafes are just one event in a series of events planned this year for children and families heading to kindergarten. Mischke emphasizes the fact that the transition to kindergarten is not a one-time event.
"Preparing for success in school begins before a baby is born and is supported in the first five years of a child's life by families, early care and education staff and by the communities in which our children reside," said Mischke. "It truly takes place within a larger ecosystem of support."
Sage adds that kindergarten readiness is more than simply knowing some letters and how to count. In Minnesota, Sage says kindergarten eligibility is based on age, not ability, experiences or what a child knows and is able to do.
"Enrolling children in kindergarten provides students with important educational experiences and resources that play a critical role in their development and promote successes in school," said Sage. "Similar to the experiences we try to create in early childhood, kindergarten is developmentally appropriate, has evidence-based instructional practices, and has dedicated teachers and staff who provide a safe and welcoming environment."
Of the implementation of the new event, Sage says it's an exciting beginning to a yearly plan that starts in the fall with kindergarten cafes and ends in the summer with a large send-off celebration for future Faribault students. She adds that the administration team has wanted a robust outreach plan to support students in the exciting process of enrolling in kindergarten.
"The celebration of their new beginning in our kindergarten programs will be a highlight of families as they look back years later when our entire community came together to mark the beginning of their academic journey in grade school," said Sage.
In early spring, Mischke says the district will host kindergarten information events for parents and children to come to the school together and have a snack in the cafeteria, meet kindergarten teachers and other school staff. She feels confident knowing Faribault Public Schools offers "a top notch, high quality educational experience designed to get children off to a great start in their educational career."