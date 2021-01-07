The city of Medford gave new meaning to “organizational meeting” on Tuesday night as a new mayor and two new council members were sworn in to office.
Danny Thomas returned to the mayoral seat for the first time since 2012, when he opted not to seek re-election following one term. He was joined by former Councilor Chad Merritt, who did not seek re-election in 2018, and political newcomer Mandy Mueller as they were sworn in to the city council.
Though Thomas and Merritt both have prior city government experience, everyone in Medford is stepping into uncharted territories as the new council enters the year without a city administrator. Andy Welti resigned from the position he held for six years shortly before Christmas and officially left Monday, the day before the new council was sworn in to office.
While this leaves the council with a tall first order to fill as a collaborative group, they are taking a new approach to filling the top job in the city. During the organizational meeting, the council unanimously approved the posting of a job with a new title for the city: an administrative director of operations.
Thomas said he wants to change the position to bring in someone who has licenses in wastewater, water and plowing.
“We have struggled with trying to get those licenses and we’re paying an outside contractor all the time," he said.
Working with the city attorney, Thomas said the position will take on a bit of a hybrid model to cover some of the public works responsibilities within the administrator position. With that, however, Thomas said he is not currently looking at changing the public works supervisor position.
“I already have individuals who meet these qualifications who are interested in the job and have contacted me,” Thomas said. “For a long time we have struggled in this community to get these licenses here in order to operate efficiently – it is something we have been chasing for many, many years.”
City Attorney Mark Rahrick said the job description for the director of operations is still considered a rough draft and can be tweaked by the council. He also informed the council that by moving forward with the new position in replacement of the administrator, they will need to make an ordinance in the city code.
“The city administrator position is referenced all over the city code,” Rahrick said. “You will need to make an amendment that directs those references to be applied to the new position.”
Rahrick advised the council they should have time to fill the position prior to making the ordinance. According to Thomas, it is an industry standard for city administrators to give a 30-day notice to their current jobs. While that will give the council a window to amend the city code to fit the position, it also means Medford may not see a new person step into the role until as early as March.
With the director of operations position being immediately posted to the city website and with the League of Minnesota Cities, the council is looking at a timeline that would allow them to review applications on Jan. 21 and set up interviews following the Jan. 25 meeting.
In the meantime, the council approved special privileges to Thomas to supervise city personnel and speak with legal counsel regarding policies and procedures until the position is filled.