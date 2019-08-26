The city of Faribault’s Concerts in the Park series wraps up another season Thursday with a special concert at River Bend Nature Center.
The concert series, supported by the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council, traces its origins back to the 1800s. Last year, the city added a special 11th concert at River Bend to its traditional 10-show lineup as a way to help the park kick off its 40th anniversary celebration.
The concert went splendidly, with more than 200 people cramming into the River Bend parking lot for an evening of entertainment. Now, a summer concert at River Bend is quickly becoming a regular tradition.
River Bend Naturalist Program Coordinator Molly Olson said that River Bend is happy to become a part of a program that is almost as old as the city itself. She noted that River Bend’s location makes for a particularly relaxing and pleasant backdrop to enjoy a late summer’s evening.
“It’s a great location away from city lights so it’s pretty at sunset,” she noted.
Olson said that the interpretive center will have information on hand about River Bend’s programs and how to get involved. Olson also urged people to come to the event early because parking will fill up fast.
Unlike last year, parking will only be allowed on one side of the road entering River Bend. In expectation that many will be forced to park a great distance from the concert, golf carts will be on hand to shuttle people from their cars to the parking lot.
"Long Time Gone" returns to concert series
Wednesday’s concert starts at 7 p.m. and features bluegrass band Long Time Gone. A local band, like most that play during the series, Long Time Gone includes Faribault fiddler Mike Hildebrandt. Three of the band’s members have been inducted into the Minnesota Rock/Country Music Hall of Fame.
Long Time Gone’s diverse repertoire includes not only traditional bluegrass, but original and older songs as well. Anchoring the band are Ben Manning on guitar and Katryn Conlin, while Hildebrandt, Barry St. Mane (banjo), and Mark Kreitzer (mandolin) jump in for breaks.
The series finale will feature not only a unique setting but also free root beer floats. With the opportunity to check out River Bend while enjoying live music free of charge, the event provides a great opportunity for an evening of family friendly fun.
“People in other areas in the state would be paying a charge to get into this kind of an event, but we’re fortunate enough to provide it free …,” said Brad Phenow, communications coordinator for Faribault Parks & Recreation.
Phenow said that although setting up the concert at River Bend is more complicated than holding it in the Central Park bandshell, the unique ambiance makes it more than worth the effort.
“It’s a really intimate setting,” he noted. “This late in the season with kind of cool temperatures adds a whole new feel to it.”