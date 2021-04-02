You know you own your home, however people may still refer to it as the home of the family that built it.
Local history seems to always prevail with that reference in conversation. As the old adage goes, if you didn’t build it, you are now living in the original family’s residence with their history. If you choose, you can learn more about the original owner by familiarizing yourself with the abstract of your property and the history it provides. This is especially true if you live in a home build in Faribault’s early development stages.
Faribault has a significant history with its founding in mid 1800s as a river town with the converge of the Straight and Cannon rivers and the Big Woods to the north, the people drawn to the area and businesses that made the town what it was. It also became well known for its wealth of unique rich architecture in early Faribault with access to famous architects that designed and built many of the Minnesota state facilities in town such as Minnesota School for the Deaf and Minnesota School for the Blind. There were also architecturally significant Shattuck, St. James, St. Mary’s and Seabury Divinity School (Johnston Hall is the last remaining building) campuses’ buildings and many local churches, Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, Buckham Memorial Library Faribault City Hall and many other buildings.
These building opportunities attracted notable architects to the area to design and build in Faribault. With several local stone quarries, stone-cutters, masons and skilled craftsmen were plentiful. While in Faribault these architects left their mark on designing and building many early notable local residences.
Have you ever looked around while walking or when you are driving in Faribault’s original town area and noticed some of the older homes and wondered about their history? There are many stories to be told that originate from some of these older residences. Their stories tell a lot about the early beginnings of the community and the owners that lived here. Following is a small sampling of some examples of local residences you may be familiar with or seen but not know of their significance.
Lieb House at 201 Fourth Ave. SW built 1862. This home from early settlement was constructed of locally quarried limestone with Colonial Revival details that was switched from Greek Revival influence when first built. That illustrates the evolving nature of residential architecture locally.
Owner Vincent Lieb was 18 years old when he emigrated to Wisconsin in 1852 from the Alsace region in France. He farmed in the Beloit area for a year, later worked as a shoemaker until he made a claim near Forest Township in Rice County and moved to Minnesota. In 1857 Lieb moved to Faribault, again taking up the shoe trade and joining his brother Richard Lieb, who had an established business. During his later years he farmed in rural Faribault while retaining the house he built. In 1862 while living in the house, he and his wife raised eight children. Lieb died in the house in 1897. Ted Estabrook, a retired Faribault teacher owned the house since 1950 until his passing. Currently, Heidi A. Nelson owns the home.
Cole House at 111 Second St. NW built 1857-89 of Italianate style with limestone foundation and large two-story wood construction significant as one of Faribault’s most elaborate wood frame examples of Italianate influences in residential architecture. Later Gordon E. and Kate Cole had a large addition constructed to the East with a front porch that spanned the entire front and, at that time, an ornamental iron fence surrounded the building.
Owner, Cole was born in Massachusetts in 1833 and graduated from Harvard Law School in 1854. Cole moved to Faribault in 1857. He was elected State Attorney General and served in that position from 1858-1865. In 1866 he was elected to the State Senate where he served one term representing the 8th District. After returning to his law practice and real estate holdings in Faribault, Cole was elected mayor of Faribault in 1878. The following year in 1879 Gordon Cole was elected to the executive council of the Minnesota Historical Society. Cole maintained ownership of his home until his death in London in 1890. Susan A. Moore owns the home now.
Pfeiffer House at 931 Third Ave. NW built in 1868 of Federal Revival style is a well-preserved example of vernacular native stone house built by Faribault stone cutter and mason, John Gottlieb Pfeiffer. A single story wood-frame porch was replaced by the federal-style front entry found today. A two-story wood frame addition was built in two phases onto the rear sometime in the 1940s. The arrival of many ethnic laborers in Faribault in the 1860s among them Irish and German stone masons, influence the design and material of Faribault’s earliest buildings.
Owner, John Pfeiffer emigrated from Wurtemburg, Germany, to the United States in 1853. He used his stone-cutting skills in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for two years before arriving in Hastings, a common point of entry to southeastern Minnesota from eastern states because of riverboats coming up the Mississippi. Pfeiffer first settled in Waseca. However, he soon got a stone-cutting job in Faribault and traveled between here and his home. Because of his increased work in Faribault, he built his home here in 1868 and moved his family to town.
For 115 years, descendants of stone-cutter John Pfeiffer owned the house. In 1983 Rudolph Kadlec Jr. purchased the home from the Pfeiffer Estate. Paula M. Kadlec is the owner of the home now.
Carufel House at 425 Third St. SW built in 1877 has limestone foundation and walls with copper roof. The house style represents a highly significant early and elaborate example, although altered version of the rare Gothic Revival residential style. Stone mason C. O’Brien built this house in 1877 for Louis and LaRose Carufel.
Carufel was an early flour mill owner. The house has significance as an example of the development of architecture in early Faribault or specifically as an example of high-style design rendering in native stone. Carufel was a part of another of Faribault’s important early industries of flour milling. Rice County’s Cannon River was one of the state’s most important flour milling centers in the late 1850s and 1860s. The house represents the desire for Faribault resident to forge a physical setting that would speak a visual language of civic pride for the town’s self-proclaimed ‘Athens of the West’ slogan for Faribault in the late 1870s and early 1880s.
Tom and Linda Gagnon owned the house since the late 1970s. David M. and Kristine E. Sauer are the owners of the home now.
Berry House at 319 Third St. NW built in 1896 is Queen Anne/Classical Revival Style with limestone foundation and wood construction. The Frank and Elizabeth Berry House is significant as part of the collection of architect Olof Hanson’s designed residences built between 1895-1901.
Olof Hanson is one of the first deaf architects in the United States. He graduated from the Minnesota School for the Deaf in Faribault as well as Gallaudet College in Washington, D.C. The Berry House with 17 rooms displays the exuberance and showiness associated with a successful, aggressive turn of the century entrepreneur.
Frank Berry was a local banker and businessman involved in numerous business ventures in Faribault. He came to the area in 1866 and soon established a business providing mortgages, selling insurance and investing in real estate. His business interests included being part owner of the Smith and Berry Lumber Yard (1868), part owner of a real estate and insurance company (1876), part owner of the Walcott Creamery (1891) and the incorporator of the Faribault Creamery. He was also a limited partner in the F.W. Winter Co. (1892), a foundry and manufacturer of windmills, Winter Co. , which eventually evolved into what was the Humphrey Elevator Co.
In 1903 Berry was elected president of the Citizens National Bank of Faribault. Wanda and Art Roberts owned and started to restore the house in 1985. Later, Joan and Steve Theilbar became owners and continued the renovation. Currently, Kristine Lz and Robert E. Kruchoski own the house.
All the properties mentioned are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and their nominations are referenced in these writings. To investigate more properties, HPC’s Guided Tours Historic Faribault publication of local properties were made available at Faribault City Hall, Buckham Memorial Library and Faribault Chamber of Commerce as well as the Minnesota Historical Society.
Growing up in Faribault, I was not a history fan. However, with the opportunity to learn of Faribault’s history through my work with the city of Faribault and the Heritage Preservation Commission, I am fascinated with history through interesting stories, people, events and architecture. What is the story of your house and your neighborhood and the time period in the community’s development?