This week, Faribault Police is looking for Mason Kryzer, 20, and Patrick Palle, 35.
Kryzer is wanted in Rice County for failing to appear for a probation violation hearing, and in Blue Earth County for failing to appear on charges of fifth-degree controlled substances and driving after revocation. Kryzer is 5’10”, weighs 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Palle is wanted on a pair of warrants for failing to appear for sentencing and failing to appear for a hearing in a separate case. Palle is 5’9” tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Kryzer or Palle is asked to call the Faribault Police Department 507-334-4305.
The Steele County Sheriff's Office is looking for Christopher Stephen Prince, 35, and Josue Gutierrez, 26.
Prince is wanted for first-degree burglary. He is 5'10" and weighs 205. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Gutierrez is wanted for domestic assault. He is 5'7" and 179 pounds, and has black and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on either Prince or Gutierrez should call 507-451-8232. Do not confront them.