Faribault Public Schools board chair John Currie announced his resignation this weekend.
In a letter to Superintendent Todd Sesker, Currie cited medical issues as his reason for resigning.
Before being elected to the Faribault School Board, Currie served for 41 years as a teacher, coach and administrator. He began his career as a math and science teacher. He worked in the Waseca School District for 20 years and was principal of Faribault Junior High for two before going to the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan schools in 1995 as principal of Black Hawk Middle School. He eventually became superintendent of the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district. During his tenure, this was the fourth-largest district in Minnesota with 28,000 students.
After retiring as superintendent of the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan following the 2008-09 school year, Currie was hired to lead the Medford School District. He retired from Medford in June 2013.
Currie was elected to the Faribault School Board in November 2016 and began his term in January 2017. The term expires in December 2020.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the district for three years and I wish you and the district the best in the times to come,” Currie said in a release from the school district.
The school board will establish its next steps and a timeline for naming a new school board member in the coming weeks.
Sesker said Currie provided outstanding leadership during his time with the district.
“It was a pleasure having John as our school board chair. His dedication to the field of education helped lead our district in a positive direction throughout his tenure,” Sesker said.