Celebrating Earth Day is going to be a solo activity this year.
With the coronavirus pandemic forcing Americans to stay at home, celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22 have been scrapped. But that doesn't mean individuals shouldn't get out and do their part to take care of the planet.
This year's Earth Day theme is climate action, as climate change continues to be the biggest challenge to the systems that make the world habitable.
According to the Earth Day website, "today, Earth Day is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behavior and provoke policy changes."
We asked local experts to share ideas on how to celebrate Earth Day while practicing social distancing. Here's what they had to say:
Reducing your carbon footprint
David Anderson, co-coordinator of Live Well Goodhue County, a local initiative of the Minnesota Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, recommends two ways for people to do their part in helping reduce their carbon footprint or the amount of greenhouse gases, primarily carbon dioxide, released into the atmosphere by a particular human activity. Through Live Well Goodhue County, Anderson says, the initiative works to improve the health of residents by making it easier to be active, eat nutritious foods and live tobacco free.
To help reduce the earth's carbon footprint, Anderson urges residents to walk or bike instead of jumping in the car, and to start a garden or lease a plot available in a community garden to increase the amount of local produce and products.
Faribault GROWS (Gardeners Reaching Out With Service) Club had planned the grand opening of a pollinator photo exhibit for Earth Day, but GROWS co-founder Pauline Schreiber said the exhibit was postponed one year. GROWS had worked with Faribault Parks and Recreation to plan the exhibit at the Buckham Center in the hallways between the library and the community center.
Schreiber said the pollinator committee continues to promote awareness of the need for planting eggplants and other plants that bees and other pollinators need to flourish.
GROWS also plans an annual Arbor Day celebration May 2, but Schreiber predicts a public ceremony will not be held in conjunction with the tree planting this year.
Simple steps
Cannon River Watershed Partnership's Community Engagement Coordinator Kevin Strauss recommends cleaning out storm water drains in residential neighborhoods clogged with leaves and grass. While leaves and grass are natural, Strauss says drains have a higher efficiency now, so all leaves and grass are funneled directly into the river. The excessive decay of the large amount of decomposing material in the water, which add carbon and nitrogen to the river and can create algae blooms that harm the wildlife living in the water.
"We realize that clean water isn't at the top of the list, it makes sense for pandemic to take top priority," said Strauss. "If you live on a street with a storm drain, it's a quick and easy thing you can do … a simple act of cleaning storm drains can be a huge help before the big spring rains come on Earth Day or any other day."
Plugging in virtually
Strauss says the Northfield Earth Day group is hosting many activities Saturday, April 25, in celebration of Earth Day. Each event will be held virtually or in a setting which provides plenty of space to spread out. Previously, Strauss says there was a plan to have various workshops people can participate in, but since then had to switch gears to hold live presentations online.
CRWP will host one of those presentations on clean water and friendly lawn care. Some other presentations featured throughout the day will be on the topics of curbside composting, geothermal systems, climate action scenarios, community solar gardens and climate action and pollinator conservation.
Virtual activities will also be held around town throughout the day like picking up a sidewalk chalk kit or participating in virtual family yoga, trash clean, a virtual bike maintenance demonstration, a garden bed demonstration and a live story time from the library.
Although the events are hosted by the Northfield Earth Day group, Strauss says anyone can login to the presentations at Cannon River Watershed Partnership on Facebook page or its website, crwp.net.
There are many health benefits to spending time outdoors. Strauss urges everyone to make sure they are getting to spend some time outside and enjoying some of the "great" parks found along Rice County's rivers.
"Now is a good time to get out and enjoy those parks … and the great natural resources we have in our towns and neighborhoods," said Strauss. "The more people are hanging out in city parks along the river, the more calls we get from people concerned about issues associated with keeping the rivers and lakes clean, which in turn helps those issues become solved."