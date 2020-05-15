Charges have been leveled against a second man who was allegedly involved in trafficking a pound of methamphetamine.
Benjamin Jacob Hunt, 30, of Faribault, was charged Monday in Steele County District Count with first-degree meth possession, aiding and abetting first-degree meth possession and importing a controlled substance across state borders.
Court documents state Hunt was charged after a South Central Drug Task Force agent received information earlier this year that a man was planning to travel to Colorado to pick up approximately a pound of meth.
The task force collaborated with the Minnesota State Patrol and Steele County Sheriff's Office, and a vehicle with two men inside was stopped Jan. 11 before it reached Steele County on the return trip.
In a search of the vehicle, law enforcement found four bags containing meth reportedly weighing a quarter pound total, and ofour coffee canisters containing marijuana that weighed a little more than a third of a pound. Text messages between Miller, Michael John McClatchey and the two men in the car — Darin Lee Walhauser, of Owatonna, and Jonathan Michael, of Waseca, — reportedly showed evidence of the plan to traffic drugs, and that Hunt and McClatchey, of Owatonna, put up a portion of money for the drugs that the men traveling to Colorado were to bring back to Minnesota.
In an April 11 statement, court documents state, Hunt said he knew of and participated in the conspiracy by transferring money to pay for the drugs to McClatchey.
Hunt has a lengthy criminal history with more than a dozen felony convictions including mail theft, check forgery and burglary. He recently served a prison sentence for a 2017 assault in Sherburne County.
McClatchey was charged May 6 with first-degree meth possession conspiracy, and aiding and abetting first-degree meth possession in the case. Walhauser and Miller were charged Jan. 13 with first-degree possession of meth, fifth-degree possession of marijuana. Walhauser was also charged with damage to property.
Both Waldhauser and Miller had trials set for May 26, but those were postponed due to the novel coronavirus which has closed state courts except for the most pressing matters.