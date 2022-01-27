Morristown will be home to another person recently released from prison, and the community is pushing back, though little can be done.
On Feb. 1, 2022, a threat level 3 predatory offender named Frank Timblin will be moving into a private facility in Morristown. When a Level 3 offender moves into the area, public notification is required and is usually done by the Sheriff’s Office.
In this case, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert to the public, but it decided not to host a public, in-person meeting to release the information that is legally public when a high threat sex offender moves into the area.
“The state is not doing in-person meetings … We personally delivered the information to daycare providers and the school,” said Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas.
The Sheriff’s office decided to post about Timblin’s release on Facebook, release it to the media and to personally inform the necessary parties in the area. This was done in an attempt to meet state precedents and guidelines about public meetings.
Given this, the Morristown City Council chose to hold its own informational meeting for the general public with materials provided by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Department of Corrections, and Rice County Sheriff’s Office.
The presentation covered statistics and general information associated with sex offenders as well as all of the specific information available on Frank Timblin.
The members of the council that were present at the meeting were upset by a level 3 sex offender coming into the community and have been voicing that opinion to the public, as well as to those in charge of monitoring and relocating the offender.
Roughly a dozen concerned citizens went to the community center to listen to the presentation. The citizens sat quietly, as the slides detailed statistics around offenders and their likelihood to reoffend after prison.
On top of this, the slides briefly detailed the offences that landed Timblin in prison and on the Predatory Offender Registry. These offences included five separate charges starting from when Timblin was 14.
No one in the room said they were comfortable with Timblin entering the community, but his presence comes with the assurance that Timblin is never to be left unattended: he has to have one to three attendants monitoring him at all times, he will be monitored through GPS, cannot be around children, and cannot use the internet unsupervised.
People present at the meeting remarked that this was comforting but were still frustrated by the situation. City Council member Linda Murphy voiced her frustration as well.
“There is a lot of concern on why our town has such a high number of registered sex offenders,” she said.
In a town of roughly 1000 people, there will be seven registered predatory offenders after Timblin's relocation.
“We, as a council, are looking into this aggressively, but have hit some large state road blocks,” said Murphy.
For now, the community must abide by the law and procedure, and complaints are limited to the borders of Morristown.