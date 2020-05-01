Next week, Faribault City Hall will reopen its doors to the public. While the latest modifications to Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home order have made the move possible, a donation from a local company helped to make the decision easier.
Thanks to the efforts the city's SageGlass, glass dividers have been added to service counters on both the second and third floors of City Hall. The addition will provide both visitors and city hall city employees with additional safety and peace of mind. For more than 20 years, Sage has been an important and growing local employer. Founded in New York by chemical engineer John van Dine, the company has been on the cutting edge of the electrochromic glass industry.
After moving to Faribault, Sage occupied the facility on Airport Drive that is now home to Tru Vue Glass before moving to its current facility, which has more than 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space.
After Walz’s Stay at Home order was announced, Sage effectively shut down its plant. Along with several other Faribault manufacturers, Sage is considered a critical infrastructure facility by the federal government, so it wasn’t required to close. However, Ryan Park, Sage's Global Head of Marketing and Product Management, said the decision was made to help employees adjust their lives to the unique circumstances inflicted by the pandemic.
The construction industry has been less affected than many by the pandemic, and Sage saw a backlog for its products pile up during the shutdown. On April 13, Sage employees returned to work, with strict cleaning and social distancing procedures in place.
One of the first things the company did after reopening was reach out to officials with the city of Faribault, including Police Chief Andy Bohlen, to see if there was any way they could assist. Bohlen asked if the company would be interested in building the glass dividers.
According to Faribault Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky, the city has considered installing glass dividers on the second and third floor for years as one way to improve the safety of city staff.
Though plans were proposed, city staff ultimately decided not to move forward with it. Now, given the ease with which coronavirus spreads through the air via respiratory droplets, the need became much more urgent.
Sage agreed to manufacture 200 square feet of glass at City Hall free of charge and paid a contractor to install it as a gift to the community. As indoor glass, it lacks the cutting-edge technology of Sage’s patented self-tinting glass.
Park said that Sage has always had a great relationship with the city and was happy to help out. He said that Sage worked hard to make sure they were able to complete the project earlier this week, before City Hall’s reopening.
“We knew they could open up very soon, so we wanted to make sure we got this done before that,” he said.
Peanasky said that city staff are deeply thankful for Sage’s contribution. While the city is still encouraging residents to get their business done online or by mail if possible, he added that staff look forward to welcoming residents next week.
“We’re very appreciative of Sage stepping forward and assisting with this project,” he said “It will be very beneficial for staff.”