There are boat races, beer gardens, craft shows, a grand parade, and more to anticipate in Faribault this week as Heritage Days returns for the first time since 2019.
The festivities begin with an opening ceremony and flag raising at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Central Park and conclude with a dance and beer garden from 8 p.m. through midnight Saturday. And plenty of family-friendly outdoor events happen in between.
“We are incredibly excited to be able to put this event on,” said Travis McColley, chair of Faribault Community Festivals. “We’re grateful for the support the community gives us and all the great sponsors who make it happen.”
There’s something to do at Central Park every day this week starting Wednesday. After the opening ceremony, families can meet the Baron of Bubble, a professional bubble maker who interacts with guests by blowing massive bubbles. Family Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and includes karaoke, gaga ball and other games. Instead of carnival rides and regular inflatables, Family Night involves a Ninja Anywhere obstacle course for children and adults alike.
“The reason we don’t have carnival rides is because the vendor we used told us that they would be unable to fulfill their contract of agreement with us,” McColley said. “We looked into finding a new vendor but were unable to find someone on such short notice.”
Thursday includes the mayor’s reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 310 Event Venue on 310 Central Ave. The gathering includes light refreshments and the chance to visit with Mayor Kevin Voracek and other Faribault residents.
McColley said the Faribault Woolen Mill is a partner of the event this year, hosting a sale at its store Thursday.
Concert in the Park, an event by the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department, concludes Thursday’s festivities. The band for the evening is the Gold Star; the beer garden will be open during the concert.
Several features recur at Central Park during Heritage Days. Bingo is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and the craft show, featuring vendors selling a variety of fabrics, jewelry and other items, is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The beer garden is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and again at noon through midnight Friday and Saturday. Dances at Central Park end the night from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, featuring music by Smokescreen Friday and by Lady Luck Saturday.
Outside Central Park, the citywide garage sale also happens in conjunction with Heritage Days all day Thursday and Friday.
In addition to the Lady Luck concert, Friday evening’s entertainment is the Main Street Car Show. Featuring a parade lineup of vintage cars, this event is from 6 to 9 p.m. in Downtown Faribault.
Saturday’s schedule starts with the Farmers’ Market from 7 a.m. to noon at Central Park and continues with contests and entertainment throughout the day. The band shell at Central Park will be the place to catch musical performances from 12:15 to 5:30 p.m., including performances by Jerry Hatfield, Andy Tackett, Mad Pipes and The Full Throttle Band. For a young crowd, A Touch of Magic will present balloon sculptures from 1 to 5 p.m. at Central Park.
The Grand Parade is another highlight for Heritage Days on Saturday. The lineup starts at 6:15 p.m. and goes from Second Avenue NW to 13th Street to Central Park. There will be no candy tossed this year due to the pandemic.
Races and contests
The Faribault Family Aquatic Center hosts a cardboard boat race 5 p.m. Thursday, with registration at noon the same day. Participants race their homemade boats free of charge. Another race the soapbox derby starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church. This event is sponsored by Christ Lutheran Church, check in is at 7:30 a.m. that morning.
A Faribault BMX bike race is held at 7 p.m. Thursday at South Alexander Park with registration at 5:30 p.m. that evening. Additionally, Lumberjacks X-cutting and axe throwing takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Central Park.
Young participants are invited to check out the Youth Fishing Contest and/or Kids Fun Run. The fishing contest is from 9 to 11 a.m. at King Mill Dam and requires no registration. Children bring their own fishing rods, and minnows will be provided. The Kids Fun Run starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday from North Alexander Park to the Kwik Trip on Second.
Guests can also participate in the Medallion Hunt by listening to clues on KDHL 920 and searching for the solid silver medallion from Chappuis Jewelry and $500 in prizes.
A bit of history
The Rice County Historical Society presents three different functions during Heritage Days. The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The new agriculture exhibit, located in the museum, will be on full display for visitors interested in the history of agriculture in Rice County.
The Alexander Faribault House, home to Faribault’s namesake, will be open for the first time since before the pandemic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
As a new offering this year, RCHS has partnered with Larry Richie, who will lead a presentation on the history of the Straight River from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Teepee Tonka Park. Richie helps with RCHS as well as the Nerstrand School District and River Bend Nature Center. Guests are encouraged to register in advance at RCHS and asked to bring their own chairs.
“We have archeological evidence that we’ve had Native Americans here for well over 12,000 years, and the rivers play a part of that,” said Sue Garwood, executive director of RCHS. “Larry’s piece is going to start even before the Native Americans and even talk about how [the rivers] were formed and so on.”
While growing up on the Straight River, Richie said he wondered how the river valley became so big and wide. The answer, he said, started with the last glacier sitting on the Minnesota River and Lake Elysian. The glacier floated east along the Straight River when it had nowhere else to go, thus creating the river valley.
“We’re going to go back from the time the land rose out of the ocean and moved out to where it is sitting now,” Richie said of his presentation. “The history of the land from the glaciers through today.”
Talking about 2 million years of history is more than Richie can do in the time allotted, which is why any guests to his presentation will receive a 20-page handbook, either in print or an electronica format.