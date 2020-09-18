There are arrows on the floors, hand sanitizer stations at the doors and every desk in every classroom faces the same direction.
It’s not a typical school year for students in the Faribault school district — or for students throughout the country — but staff and teachers worked all summer to design a COVID-19 preparedness plan that allows students back in school. Especially after six months of being out of school, being back in the hallways, even while wearing masks, is a refreshing change for some.
“It’s fantastic,” said Faribault Middle School health teacher Nick Molitor. “Kids are excited to be back, and enthusiasm is high.”
Molitor said the transition is going about as he expected, and in his own classroom, the biggest change is that he’s applying the real-world experience of the coronavirus pandemic to his lessons on how diseases spread.
Faribault Middle School paraprofessional Anthony Gustafson agreed, “It’s been great.” He considers the successful transition a testament to the hard work of various departments, including paras.
Each building in the district follows a hybrid learning model, which allows for smaller class sizes. Various measures in place at each building prevent congestion in the hallways — multiple entrances, one-way traffic arrows, and staggered dismissal for lunch. In the Faribault Middle School cafeteria, students in small groups follow arrows to receive the meal they want and leave the room immediately after picking up their disposable trays. Even in band class, students spread out as they rehearse in the auditorium and leave every other row empty for the sake of social distancing.
If Principal Michael Meihak sees students traveling in a pack, he asks them to give one another some space.
While these descriptions might paint a bleak picture of the school experience, Tracy Corcoran, director of teaching and learning, said she’s heard positive feedback overall from staff and teachers in regard to the new protocols.
At Monday’s School Board meeting, Corcoran reported that the district’s implementation of hybrid learning has “far exceeded expectations.” She called the successful transition a “true testament to everyone coming together.”
Having traveled throughout the district to visit the various school buildings, Corcoran witnessed students complying with the health and safety measures and schools successfully implementing staggered arrivals and dismissals.
Another point of achievement Corcoran noted was the sixth- and ninth-grade orientations for students entering middle school or high school for the first year. To make these possible, the district offered the orientation sessions in smaller groups.
“The task force and leadership team really planned for every possible thing we could have thought about,” Corcoran said.
At the same meeting, Superintendent Todd Sesker commended school principals for leading their buildings through the transition. He predicts a change in academics with the classrooms operating at half capacity and is curious to see how that goes. Even after it becomes safe to offer classes at full capacity, he said the idea of a traditional classroom is forever changed because of this experience.