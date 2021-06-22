Area residents have the opportunity to take action throughout their communities next week as National Pollinator Week kicks off.
The annual event celebrates international support of pollinators, from butterflies and bees to birds and fruit bats. They all play a critical role in ensuring a healthy ecosystem. About 75% of all flowering plant species need the help of animals to transport pollen grains from one plant to another for fertilization, according to pollinator.org.
“Pollinators have an integral role in our food system, but they also play a critical role across the landscape,” said Greg Husak, ecological and water resources information officer at Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “They provide critical services to our society indirectly as they support plant growth, which helps buffer our waterways, clean our drinking water and provide carbon storage.”
Despite their vital role in the food web, scientists are noticing a decline in pollinator population. Several of the state’s native species have experienced population and distribution declines. Once-common species within the state are now gone, according to the DNR. Several are now listed on the federal and state threatened and endangered species list.
The country’s honey bee population has been declining in recent years. In 2017, there were 2.88 million honey bee colonies in the U.S., down 12% from the 3.28 million colonies in 2012, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In Minnesota, the honey bee — a managed species, but not native to North America — has seen a decrease in population since 2006, a result of many factors including habitat loss, decreases in flower resources, pesticides, climate change, diseases and parasites, according to the DNR. These factors also impact other native insect pollinator populations.
One contributor to pollinator population decline is habitat loss through agriculture, mining and human development, according to the National Park Service (NPS).
Climate change is another contributor to population decline. Flowering plants may exist farther north or at higher elevations in response to climate change and thus may be out of sync with the plants’ corresponding pollinators, the NPS said.
At the state level, the DNR will be hosting pollinator information campaigns on their social media pages over the course of next week.
“By doing our part, from state agencies to home gardeners, Minnesotans are helping pollinators survive and thrive. It is important for Minnesotans to keep planting native nectar- and pollen-rich flowering plants, organizing larger efforts to support flowering habitats, and encouraging new and ongoing research,” Husak said. “During next week’s International Pollinator Week and every week, Minnesotans are working together to help our state’s pollinators.”
Local residents and organizations are doing their part to create a larger awareness towards the issues pollinators face.
The Bee Friendly Environmental Alliance of Steele County maintains a pollinator garden near Dartts Park with informational signs to help educate and bring awareness to the need for pollinator gardens. Dr. Beth Gilthvedt, a member of the alliance, says the group will continue their work on the garden.
The Bee Friendly Environmental Alliance will be selling native pollinator plants at the Owatonna farmer’s market from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday June 26. There will be children’s activities including coloring sheets and “face” painting, though likely on children’s hands in consideration of the pandemic. The alliance will draw names for Bee Friendly themed prizes and other environmentally friendly prizes like stainless steel straws and native wildflower seeds.
Visitors are welcome to sign a pledge to support pollinators as well as learn about how they can get involved in the local organization, while listening to the musical performance of local musician Rachel Schroeder, Gilthvedt said.
Local governments and organizations are making efforts to preserve and build pollinator habitat.
During a June 1 City Council meeting, Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz proclaimed June 21-27 as Pollinator Week. The proclamation acknowledges the important relationship between pollinator species, farmers and gardeners, and pollinators’ role in supporting a healthy environment. In the U.S., pollination creates nearly $20 billion worth of products annually.
The city of Faribault has also recognized Pollinator Month with a proclamation. Gardeners Reaching Out With Service (G.R.O.W.) partnered with Faribault to encourage residents to plant pollinator gardens or add to existing ones. Both cities have been designated as Pollinator Friendly cities by Pollinate Minnesota, an education and advocacy organization.
“The best way for Minnesotans and their communities to help pollinators is by taking part in restoring and managing pollinator habitat,” Husak said. “Planting a variety of native flowering plants and promoting nesting spaces in gardens, lawns and other green spaces are some of the most effective things we can do as a community to protect and restore pollinators.”
Another contributor to pollinator decline is pesticide usage, which can adversely affect pollinators directly. Pesticides may remain in the environment long after the initial application and may affect multiple generations of pollinators. According to the NPS, insecticides applied to plant seeds may — when the plant matures — contaminate pollen grains, food sources for pollinators. Insecticides, such as neonicotinoids, may also impair pollinators’ ability to navigate or forage for nectar.
According to a 2019 Owatonna resolution recognizing the Pollinator Friendly designation, the city is limiting the use of systemic pesticides such as neonicotinoids. Faribault passed a similar resolution in 2017 also limiting the use.