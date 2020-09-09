As one of the city’s most prominent employers, with more than 600 employees, Jennie-O Turkey Store is hardly a surprise nominee for the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s Business of the Year.
Chamber President Nort Johnson was quick to note that Jennie-O wasn’t just nominated because of its size, however. He noted that the Hormel Foods-owned meat processing plant has long been a responsible community member.
“We appreciate the high level of corporate responsibility that Jennie-O brings to Faribault,” he said.
Central to that commitment has been a new program called Inspired Pathways. Created by Hormel, Inspired Pathways is based on the company’s successful Austin Assurance Program, which provides tuition free college for all students who live in Austin.
Hormel Foods will cover the cost of tuition at South Central College for dependent children of Faribault Jennie-O workers. Before it was rolled out publicly, Faribault Jennie-O Plant Manager Jody Long worked closely with South Central’s President, Dr. Annette Parker on the details. The program will start accepting applications later this year, with the first class set to begin college during the 2021-22 school year. In order to receive the scholarship, students must complete high school and meet community college admission requirements.
In recent years, strong economic growth locally has been hampered by a significant and growing workforce shortage. Johnson said that Inspired Pathways could go a long way toward helping to address that, boosting not only Jennie-O, but plenty of other local businesses.
“It’s important to make sure tuition is not a roadblock for students wanting to expand their education,” Johnson said. “SCC has curriculum certificates and degrees that apply to many Faribault job openings.”
Long said he was ecstatic that Jennie-O has been nominated for the honor. He said that while 2020 has been an extraordinarily difficult year for the community, Jennie-O has had the opportunity not only to persevere but meet increased demand.
“In the same timeframe as people are not hiring or laying off (employees), we’ve been hiring more people,” he said. “People are eating at home more than they did before, which calls for a higher need than before.”
Long gave full credit for the accomplishment to Jennie-O’s hard-working employees, who he said had gone above and beyond since the pandemic hit. That’s even included Saturday production every week since March.
“They deserve this because of the hard work they do,” he said.
Yet despite the extra shifts, the plant has managed to avoid the kinds of COVID-19 outbreaks seen by other meatpacking plants, even other Jennie-Os. Those shutdowns have worsened what was already a troubling shortage of meatpacking capacity throughout the state.
To keep its employees safe, the plant has installed physical barriers between stations and provided face shields for every employee. Having managed to avoid the worst of the pandemic so far, Long said that the company looks forward with optimism to the future.
“We’re extremely proud of all the work we’ve done, and confident we’ll come out on the other side stronger.”