Can duckweed help clean water?
There is more to this tiny plant than meets the eye. To many it is a nuisance plant, but scientists have discovered some amazing features inside this small package.
Duckweed occurs all over the United States except Hawaii and South Carolina. Growing no larger than 1/4 inch, only one oval shaped leaf grows from a stringy root. One thing that people knew about this plant is that it reproduces and spreads quickly, however, this is a great thing now that scientists have discovered that this plant can clean water! It takes in phosphorus and nitrogen, common farming fertilizers. Farming close to waterways can produce large amounts of runoff resulting in an overload of these elements and pollution of water.
Duckweed to the rescue!
As a bioremediation tool, we can embrace this little plant and let it do what it does naturally. Do looks really matter? I say water quality is more important.
Healthy water is vital for survival for all plants, animals, and us humans! For more information on duckweed, visit bit.ly/2Y45mjh.