Whether clients want to find an engagement ring or get a watch repaired, Chappuis Jewelers has been Faribault's go-to business for diamonds and fine jewelry since 1933.
The business has been passed down from father to son to grandson over the course of nearly 90 years, and at the Faribault Business Awards Luncheon Thursday, the Chamber of Commerce will recognize Chappuis Jewelers as a Legacy Award winner.
“We’re very humbled and honored for receiving this award,” said Nate Chappuis, who has owned the business with his wife, Amy, since 2011. “We’re very grateful for the opportunity to carry on this tradition my grandfather started 88 years ago. My grandfather, I know, would be proud of all the generations that succeeded him.”
Nate and his wife Amy Chappuis are third generation owners. They bought the store 10 years ago from Nate’s parents, Patrick and Teresa Chappuis. Teresa retired in 2011 and Patrick, in retirement, continues to be at the store one day a week to work on watches.
Ernie Chappuis opened Chappuis Jewelers in 1933, and he and his wife, Ruth, made watches. Four months after Ernie died in December 1972, his son Patrick took over the business along with Ruth. Patrick had done an international watch making program in Switzerland before returning to Faribault, and his wife, Teresa, joined the business in 1974.
Nate never worked at his family’s business in high school and instead went into underground utility work until his dad, Patrick, called and asked if he would be interested in working at the shop. Twenty-two years later, he’s still at the store and hoping his and Amy’s son might become the fourth generation owner one day.
“I want it to be up to him,” Nate said. “He just turned 14, so we have some time.”
While Nate’s grandfather and parents were watchmakers, Nate instead filled a void by learning to repair and customize jewelry. He and Amy make a great team, he said, as she previously owned a landscaping business and offers her expertise in accounting and bookkeeping.
Nort Johnson, Faribault Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, applauded Chappuis Jewelers for being committed to the Faribault community and for its strong customer service for three generations, a place where pups greet the patrons.
Said Johnson: “For as long as anyone who has lived in Faribault can remember, Chappuis Jewelers has been that type of business.”