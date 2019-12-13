It’s been over a decade since Medford first began trying to get a new municipal building project off the ground. After putting in a good fight in 2017 — including applying for state funding and a visit from state legislators — the project the would create a combined city hall and fire station has continually been left off the list of priorities at the state capital.
Just a year prior to being excluded from yet another state bonding bill, the city tried to get the project going through a November 2016 referendum, but voters turned it down after discovering it would raise property taxes by 30%. The proposed building had 2,741 square feet for city hall, including a conference room, office space for an administrator and city clerk, restrooms, and council chambers that could have also been used as a multipurpose room for community or private gathers, and 16,403 square feet for the fire hall, including four offices for the fire chief, commanders, relief association, and gambling, as well as eight bays. The price tag at the time of the project was up to $3.95 million.
In 2018, current Councilor Chad Langeslag ran his campaign for a seat at the table with developing a new fire station and city hall as a priority. He stated that the facility was too cramped for a fire department that does an “excellent job,” and that he felt the city had come to a standstill with the previous designs that were voted down by more than 60% of the voters.
“I want to find out what the main reason is for that overwhelming no and see something continue with that,” Langeslag told the People’s Press during his campaign.
Since his time on the council, there has been limited to zero conversation on the municipal building.
That is until now, as the Fire Department has called on City Council to once again come to the table to find a solution to what is a deteriorating, limited building and storage garage.
“I know the command staff had a workshop with the City Council back in June of last year,” said Medford Fire Chief Rick Hager during the November City Council meeting. “We haven’t had much conversation since.”
Hager directly presented the council with three questions that night: Does the council have plans to meet again with the Fire Department regarding the municipal building? Will they consider a public works building? Does council have it on their radar?
“This certainly isn’t a dead project, especially because of the dire need for a public works building, but I personally think we are a year away from any kind of discussion,” Nelson responded. “We have some big price items coming up.”
Hager asserted that while an actual project regarding the municipal building may still be further down the line, it is of extreme importance to start having the discussions now and develop a plan. Through the trial and error of the 2016 vote, Hager said that they now know it’s about a nine-month process to get a well-developed referendum plan onto a ballot.
“If we wait six or nine months to have the conversation and we already know it’s another nine-month process to get the project on the ballot, we need to start getting the leg work done,” Hager urged. “The price tag already went up from $125/square foot to $225/square foot in just three years. If you wait too long for the conversation, it’s just going to hit the taxpayers harder.”
Longtime council member Marie Sexton agreed with Hager’s stance that the conversation can no longer wait.
“We’re shooting ourselves in the foot by acting like we can just ignore it,” she said. “I think we have to concurrently keep this in conversation, even with all these other things going on.”
Nelson pointed out, though, that the wastewater treatment plant isn’t the only project that is taking precedence in Medford’s journey to city growth.