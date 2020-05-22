One of law enforcement's newest crime-fighting weapons helped it land an alleged ATV thief.
According to a release from Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn, a Wells Township resident living near the south side of Robers Lake reported early Friday morning that his all terrain vehicle and utility trailer had just been stolen. Deputies arrived in the area and were able to locate the suspect, identified by Dunn as Jesse Colin Guy, 40, of Faribault.
While Guy reportedly fled from deputies on the stolen ATV, deputies on ATVs pursued Guy, and with the use of its drone, Guy was taken into custody. He was charged Friday with two felonies: theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing law enforcement. Rice County District Court Judge Karie Anderson set Guy's bail at $200,000 with no conditions or $100,000 with conditions.
Deputies also located an alleged accomplice to the theft, Jamie Ennis, 40, also of Faribault. She was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting theft and released on her own recognizance
No one was injured during the incident. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Faribault Police Department.
Guy has numerous cases pending in Rice County. They are as follows:
• December 2018 – Theft
• March 2019 – Theft and fifth-degree controlled substance crime
• August 2019 – Theft and receiving stolen property
• August 2019 – Receiving stolen property
• September 2019 – Third-degree burglary
• September 2019 – Receiving stolen property
• April 2020 – Third-degree burglary
Guy has a lengthy criminal history, with seven felony convictions. Following the most recent, in 2013, for third-degree drug possession in Scott County, Guy was sentenced to 51 months in prison with 34 months of that in custody and 17 months on supervised release.