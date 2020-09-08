Along with naming its business of the year, the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism will use its Business Awards luncheon to honor a prominent local businessman and philanthropist who died last year.
Along with Met-Con, the company he founded, Tom McDonough will be honored with a Legacy Award at the Chamber’s luncheon next month. McDonough died last year at the age of 77 after more than 40 years at the helm of Met-Con.
A Faribault native, McDonough started out in the construction industry with BMI and Healy before founding Met-Con in 1978. With a main office in the family basement and just 12 employees, including his 14-year old son Randy, the company’s origins were humble. McDonough grew Met-Con into something of a business empire, expanding into real estate, HVAC production, masonry, lumber and more. The company moved into a facility in north Faribault’s Industrial Park, and expansions into Mankato and the Twin Cities followed.
McDonough was able to expand the business in part because he was willing to take on projects that other builders wouldn’t. Met-Con’s tagline, “We can do that,” was coined by McDonough, reflecting his penchant for accepting difficult projects and tight deadlines.
McDonough took great pride in his reputation for treating Met-Con employees like family. He loaned equipment to people who needed it, hosted hundreds at Met-Con’s Christmas parties, and had an “open door policy” of inviting clients, employees and friends into his home.
“You can go buy any equipment and do all of that, but if you don’t have the people to run it and do it efficiently, you don’t have anything,” McDonough said in a 2017 Daily News interview. “I wake up every morning and am blessed to have employees so dedicated.”
Randy McDonough, who still works at Met-Con, echoed those sentiments. He said that if his father were alive, he would have been quick to give the credit for the business’s success to his hard-working employees.
“I’m very happy that Dad has won the award,” Randy McDonough said. “He’d tell you it’s the employees that make the company go … and Dad was our leader.”
Randy McDonough said that he doesn’t know yet how many Met-Con employees will be able to attend the ceremony, or whether he or his mother Sandra, Tom’s wife of nearly 57 years, will accept the award on behalf of Met-Con.
McDonough was also known for his philanthropy, particularly his generous contributions to local law enforcement. He played an instrumental role in helping the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and Faribault Police start their K-9 programs and funded other equipment purchases.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn was effusive in his praise for McDonough. He said that every time the two saw each other, McDonough would always ask if there was any way he could support law enforcement.
“I can’t think of a person more deserving of that award,” he said. I wish he was still alive to receive it. The man had a heart of gold and was always looking out for others, whether it be in his own organization or in his community.”
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen offered warm words as well. “He was a great supporter of local law enforcement, and a great friend of Faribault PD,” Bohlen said. “We appreciate what he’s done for us … and I was grateful to call him a friend.”
Met-Con will also be recognized as one of five recipients of the Chamber’s special “COVID Response and Community Resilience Award.” The five businesses honored each played a role in the Chamber’s effort to produce and distribute hand sanitizer to local businesses.
While Met-Con has continued to be generous with its resources, Randy McDonough conceded that its market has tightened. Still, he said that crews have continued to work and Met-Con has done what it can to keep them safe.
Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said that Met-Con’s commitment to supporting the community formed the bedrock of Tom McDonough’s life and legacy. For that, the community has much reason to be grateful.
“The passing of Tom is a loss that was felt by many,” Kuennen said. We were always very honored by the support that Tom showed to the city and the community. We hope that legacy will live on.”