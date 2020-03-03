It’s time for Minnesota schools to begin planning for a COVID-19 outbreak. That’s the message from Kris Ehresmann, director for infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health.
“Something that has seemed remote and kind of focused in the health care setting — with the increase in transmission globally … we really need to make sure that people are aware that this virus could now impact their daily lives,” Ehresmann said.
Ehresmann and other officials at the Minnesota Department of Health have begun reaching out to schools and businesses to make sure they have plans in place if, for example, it becomes necessary to temporarily close schools.
“We want you to start thinking about this both so that you’re aware that this may impact how you do your work … or it may impact some of the institutions in your life, including something as basic as schools,” Ehresmann said.
Local school districts have already heeded the call to start preparing. On Friday, Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann sent out a statement on the crisis to all families affiliated with the district, printed in both English and Spanish.
At this point, Hillmann said the district is focused on encouraging hygienic practices among students and staff. That includes covering your cough or sneeze, but not with your hand, and hand washing and staying home if you feel sick.
The school is also increasing its stock of cleaning supplies as a preventative measure. Hillmann said the district will use some of the same approaches as it does during the height of influenza season, including frequent disinfecting of surfaces and spray/mist sanitizer machines. The district’s crisis plan includes a comprehensive strategy to fight a flu pandemic, which Hillmann said the district is looking at implementing. In the meantime, the district is staying in regular touch with state and local public health authorities.
Faribault Public Schools hasn’t yet taken a step like Northfield did with its letter, but Superintendent Todd Sesker said the district is keeping a close eye on the issue and will be in regular contact with families.
Ehresmann is careful to point out that a possible outbreak is not an immediate concern because no cases have yet been identified in Minnesota. So far, Minnesota has seen four suspected cases, which all tested negative.
However, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, fewer than 4,000 Americans have been tested for the disease. That number may be about to increase drastically, with many more test kits set to be made available in the coming days.
State officials announced on Monday that Minnesota Department of Health is now able to test for coronavirus. Prior to that, the state had to send tests from suspected coronavirus patients to the Centers for Disease Control headquarters in Atlanta.
Ehresmann said there might be other options to handle a COVID-19 outbreak, short of canceling classes. Nonetheless, she said school officials need to have a plan.
The state’s superintendents are now participating in weekly calls with the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health on the topic. Locally, Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst said that her Department is also on its toes.
“Our strategy would start with containment, so if there were a case identified we would work to limit its spread,” she said. “But that could change quickly. You might move from containment to mitigation and if it becomes widespread, pandemic management.”
Purfeerst said that the state is particularly focused on seniors and those with underlying health conditions. While the overall fatality rate of coronavirus is around 2 to 3%, it’s significantly higher among those groups.
On Thursday, Republican lawmakers in the Minnesota Senate said they will fast-track a bill that would set aside $5 million for the MDH to prepare for potential coronavirus cases in the state. The bill is slated to get a hearing next week.