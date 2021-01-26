The latest battleground between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican-controlled Senate comes over the state’s proposed “clean car” standards.
Under the draft rule formally published last month, Minnesota would join 13 other states in following California’s vehicle emission rules, a plan that has the GOP and area car dealers looking for the emergency brake.
According to Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Laura Bishop, the Walz Administration has pushed to implement the standards because they will lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and help electric cars to become more available in Minnesota. Under the proposed rules, new car dealers would be required to stock more low- and zero-emissions vehicles. DFLers have noted that many car dealer only stock many of their low- or zero-emission vehicles in states which have adopted such rules.
Predictably, the issue has split down along partisan lines. Last year, some 123 candidates for Minnesota legislature signed onto a petition opposing the clean cars rules. The vast majority of those candidates were Republican.
Local car dealers have said that if implemented, the “clean cars” rule will force them to carry vehicles on their lot that consumers don’t want. If the vehicles sit on the lots unsold, interest costs will begin to add up for dealers.
When it comes to the proposal’s economic effects, both sides to cite their own statistics. According to Senate Republicans, Minnesotans could pay anywhere from $800 to $2,500 more for a new vehicle due to additional dealership costs.
Local car dealers say they aren’t opposed to “clean cars” because they don’t want to see more EVs. Mike Brown, president of Harry Brown’s Family Automotive in Faribault, noted that Harry Brown’s as established one of the first electric charging stations in the area.
But while the dealership continues to sell some electric vehicles, Brown says that instituting a mandate would raise costs for dealers that would then be passed onto consumers, particularly in greater Minnesota where he expects demand for EVs to be lower. Brown also raised concerns about the way the mandate is being implemented using the state’s rulemaking authority. If Walz’s Administration truly believes “clean cars” rules are necessary, he argued they should first be required to secure legislative approval.
“You have to let the legislature decide if it's right for Minnesota,” he said.
Brown further claimed that pollution “hasn’t been an issue in Minnesota for 40 years,” so it only makes sense for the state to rely on market forces to shift to electric vehicles. However, Minnesota has not been hitting its goals under the 2007 Next Generation Energy Act. Passed by a DFL legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, the Next Generation Energy Act was designed to achieve a reduction in emissions of 15% by 2015 and 80% by 2050. The state did not come close to meeting that first goal.
The largest factor keeping emissions stubbornly high has been the transportation sector. While the amount of Minnesota energy coming from dirty sources has drastically decreased, CO2 emissions from the transportation sector have largely stayed flat.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, noted that while many states on the west and east coasts have adopted California’s standards, Minnesota would be positioning itself as a leader in the Midwest — potentially making Minnesota dealers less competitive.
Local Chambers of Commerce oppose the change as well. Owatonna Chamber President Brad Meier argued that while the California emissions rules may suit the wishes and needs of Californians, they shouldn’t be applied to Minnesotans.
“Minnesota is a very different state. With the type of winters and work we have, to limit the types of vehicles that people can purchase and put a requirement on electric vehicles doesn’t seem like a good plan.”
While the current proposal doesn’t include limits that would prevent consumers from buying gas-powered trucks or pickups, California has proposed a rule that would prohibit the purchase of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Even if California adopts those stringent standards, Minnesota would not necessarily be required to follow. Instead, the state at that point would have to decide between returning to the federal government’s standards or embracing California’s approach.
On the other side, pro-”clean cars” groups like Conservation Minnesota have argued that the mandate could actually save the average Minnesota family $3,000 a year by 2030. Those savings would likely be driven by lower maintenance and fuel costs.
Conservation Minnesota also cited a study by the Union of Concerned Scientists and Consumer Reports showing 60% of Minnesotans expressing interest in purchasing an electric vehicle, and even more wanting to see more such vehicles as a purchase option.
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, said that he’s hearing from constituents who want to purchase an electric vehicle but are having trouble finding one. A member of the House Climate Action Caucus, Lippert has said reduction of vehicle emissions must be a priority.
Especially in greater Minnesota, Lippert believes, there’s a “definite need” to build out the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure. However, he expressed confidence that the demand will be there as the state moves toward electrification.
“(Electric vehicles) are going to become more and more common,” he said. “Moving forward, we have to be acting aggressively on climate.”