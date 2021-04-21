Medford Elementary School has announced that it will be offering a summer school option for qualifying students this year.
The program aims to help avoid regression that often occurs over the summer time. Lessons within the program will focus on foundational reading and math skills through a variety of hands-on learning activities.
“It’s the first year where we would hopefully be implementing this program,” Principal Josh Carlson said.
The program will be led by Medford Elementary teachers and will welcome students who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade. School staff hope to have enough participants to create three cohorts with three teachers: kindergarten to first-grade students, second-grade to third-grade students and fourth-grade through sixth-grade students. The program will be offered 8-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday July 6 through July 29. Students will be provided with breakfast before school and a sack lunch to take home.
Carlson is working with teachers to come up with a process to find out which students qualify, reviewing students’ math and reading scores from the FastBridge assessment. They referred back to the winter testing to create a list of kindergarten through sixth-grade students. That list was then shared with teachers to garner their input and see if they thought a student should be added or removed from the recommended list.
“Now we’ve had early discussions on what that program would look like, but we want to make sure that the lessons are specifically focused on those foundational reading and math skills and those high level power standards,” Carlson said.
The aim is to expose students to these certain skills because school staff felt it may be the biggest need right now. As May approaches, the school intends to set aside planning time for teachers to create pre-assessments for each section, as well as post-assessments so the school can measure students’ growth.
Program registration forms have not been sent out as of Monday, but the form’s final details are being laid out, according to Carlson. They hope to complete that step and have a better idea of participation numbers in the following weeks.
“The tricky part is to have transportation. We’re not sure how many families feel that transportation would be a necessity before they could commit to the program. So we had added a piece to the registration as well regarding the transportation so we can kind of gather the numbers and then decide if transportation would even be an option at that point,” Carlson said.
Carlson added that teachers can learn from the program as they go and possibly implemented in future summers, making adjustments where needed.