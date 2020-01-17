Canoers and kayakers will soon have a safer place to get their watercraft out of the Cannon River.
The Northfield Park and Recreation Advisory Board on Thursday night approved installing a kayak/canoe takeout area east of Highway 3 along Riverside Park. Along with the takeout, the plan is to construct a cul-de-sac at the west end of Seventh Street as part of the city’s mill and overlay project.
Northfield Streets and Park Manager Tim Behrendt said the cul-de-sac will not only benefit kayak users at the access point, it will also help with traffic flow at the park and the Farmers Market which sets up nearby during the late spring and summer months.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expected to install the takeout, and construction could take place anywhere from summer to late fall, depending on the DNR’s schedule. The city has budgeted $50,000 for the cul-de-sac and access point.
The DNR has designated the spot as a takeout place, and people have already been using the location for that purpose. Construction of the takeout is expected to make the location more visible, making it easier for people to exit the river. The composition of the takeout has not been established.
The matter was brought to the attention of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board in 2018, at which point the board approved budgeting for the project.
Cannon River Watershed Partnership Kristi Pursell said the organization is looking forward to the takeout being installed. She noted that in the past it has not been easy for paddlers to get in and out of the Cannon River in the area, and they have sometimes taken unsafe approaches to exiting the water because there had not been well-marked access points.
“CRWP wants to see more people and families and paddlers on the river, so we are excited about any development … anything that moves that idea along and provides access to people to provide a stronger connection with Cannon River,” she said.
To Pursell, sometimes it takes having a personal connection with something to get people to care. To her, although some downtown Northfield businesses have embraced having the Cannon River nearby, a significant number have not.
“We want to make sure we value and protect and improve our land and water,” she said.