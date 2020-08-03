While two experienced members of the Faribault School Board are leaving in January, four candidates have already stepped up eagerly to replace them, promising a fresh set of eyes as the district faces unprecedented challenges.
Board Members Jason Engbrecht and Yvette Marthaler long ago announced that they would not seek re-election, citing a desire to spend more time with their families and let new individuals with fresh ideas and commitment take their seats.
Both board members made that decision before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, sending schools across the globe into a tailspin and forcing an abrupt shift to online learning. The ramifications of COVID are set to continue into 2021, forcing new board members to make tough decisions.
In April, the School Board opted to change the rules for this year's election. Unlike in years past, a primary will not be held, even if the number of candidates exceeds two for each position, or eight total, the threshold which would have triggered a primary previously.
Scrapping the primary enabled the board to push back its filing deadline, previously scheduled for between May 19 and June 2. According to Faribault Public Schools Administrative Assistant Kathy Zavoral, Faribault was the only district in the Big 9 Conference that continued to hold its filing period in May and June.
The newly approved filing period begins July 28 and ends Aug. 11. Candidates may fill out an application at the Faribault District Office, upon appointment, or print out the application online at and bring it to the district office for notarization. A filing fee is required, but it's only $2.
Limited funding is likely to be a particular challenge for the new board. While districts throughout Minnesota rely on the state for most of their funding, such revenue has been largely stagnant for decades and lawmakers aren’t likely to provide a boost now, as the state faces a sizable deficit.
Staying on
Of the three School Board members up for election in November, only Jerry Robicheau has said he intends to seek re-election. Robichaeu has not yet filed to do so, but a week remains in the filing period.
Robicheau was appointed by the board to replace former Board Chair John Currie, who resigned citing medical issues. He previously served on the board for a pair of terms, spending two years as chair and a year as vice chair but declined to seek re-election in 2016.
Robicheau brings a wide variety of experience to the board. A former superintendent in the Inver Grove Heights and Thief River Falls district, he currently serves as a professor in the College of Education at Concordia University, St. Paul.
In addition to Robicheau, voters will have the opportunity to return one other experienced member to the board - albeit, one they passed over for a spot just two years ago.
Richard Olson
Two years after losing out on the last board seat by less than 300 votes, Richard Olson is seeking to return to the board, which he spent 12 years on. In addition to offering experience, Olson is running on a clear set of priorities.
A vocal critic of the board’s current approach, Olson blasted its approach as “too liberal.” He promised to take a more conservative approach, with a particular focus on empowering families and improving academic achievement.
Although Olson has said he supported the seven period day at the High School on the ballot last fall, he opposed the initiative along with another board initiative which would have expanded transportation and academic support options for some students, saying he couldn’t trust the board to spend the money wisely.
Olson said that a comprehensive approach is needed to boost academic achievement. Perhaps in part due to an exceptionally high percentage of economically disadvantaged students, Faribault’s academic achievement lags behind that of other cities in the region.
A major part of that, he said, is making the most of Faribault’s local private schools. Rather than dropping the public school district’s athletic cooperatives with private schools, Olson said he’d seek to expand the ability of parents to send their children to private schools.
By helping parents to send their kids to a high quality school right here in Faribault, even if that’s a private school Olson said that the district could help ensure that the city remains a destination for families and those dollars are kept in town.
“(Faribault Public Schools) needs to convince families that we are the best option in town,” he said. “It’s almost like selling a service.”
Bradley Olson
Olson’s son Bradley is also among the candidates seeking to join the board. A U.S. Navy veteran, Bradley Olson is running in large part on his record of servant leadership in the military, an approach he pledges to bring to the board.
“I’m running on bringing honor, courage and commitment back to the School Board,” he said.
Olson previously sought a seat on the board four years ago, but was narrowly defeated. A father of teenagers, he said that he’s running for board because it’s time for some “younger blood that knows the younger generation.”
Bradley Olson said that his number one priority would be to ensure that all students feel safe and respected in class. Without that, he said it’s impossible to make serious progress in reducing achievement gaps.
“If they don’t feel safe then they won’t be properly educated,” he said.
Boosting academic achievement is also a priority for Bradley Olson. He said that improving the district’s technology, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic makes the near-term future wildly uncertain, should be a priority.
Acknowledging his status as a political newcomer, Bradley Olson said that he looks forward to taking a collaborative approach with other, more senior members of the board. He also pledged to listen to the concerns of constituents.
Travis McColley
A longtime activist within the Rice County Republican Party, Travis McColley is making his first run for political office. He said that as the father of two kids who have spent their entire educational careers in the Faribault system, he’s passionate about improving the district.
While identifying as a fiscal conservative, McColley said that fiscal restraint is obviously needed as the state and districts across it enter challenging fiscal times in the wake of COVID-19. Still, he said his approach would not be to implement across the board spending cuts.
In order to meet the district’s budgetary goals, McColley said he would comb through the budget to eliminate unnecessary spending and prioritize the district’s resources where they are needed most.
“ I think the goal should be to provide a first class education for everyone in the district who wants it,” he said. “If we’re not achieving that, then we need to figure out ways to get there.”
Coming from his fiscally conservative standpoint, McColley said he supports providing as many resources as possible for all local students but expressed reservations about cooperative agreements between the district and private schools.
“I’m for enhancing opportunities (for private school students) when it’s revenue neutral or it doesn't hurt the schools,” he said. “If (not)... then I would ask why are we using any funding for a private school which we receive no revenue for.”
Damian Baum
Damian Baum, who currently serves as IT Coordinator at Cannon Valley STEM School, is making his first run for the board, though he unsuccessfully sought a seat on the Faribault City Council in the past.
Baum said that his top priority, if elected to the board, would be building stronger district-community relations. He said that during last year’s levy campaign, the board made the best effort it has in years to connect with community members, earning his support in the referendum for the first time since he moved here.
Still, Baum said that additional transparency is needed. He promised that if elected to the board, he would work to help parents and other community members better understand the board’s decision making process, priorities and approach.
As the father of three children, two of whom are in the Faribault Public Schools, Baum said that he knows the parents and staff members of both public and private schools and is thus particularly well positioned to lead on the issue.
“We need to be mindful of the connections we have with the district,” he said. “If we can foster stronger connections to the community we will be better off as we go.”