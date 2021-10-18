Over the years, Nyla Wille has touched the lives of many using just knitting needles, endless skeins of yarn and a very giving heart.
While working as a social worker at District One Hospital in Faribault and thinking of people that are in a need of some support, Wille began knitting stockings and delivering them to patients each December. Now retired for 20+ years, Wille has kept up that tradition.
“At the hospital, I just always felt that patients need a little bit of comfort, it’s a hug,” said Wille of the comfort the stockings can bring.
Each stocking that is distributed includes a handwritten note by Wille:
”2021-2022.
On this cold winter day, let this stocking give you support and comfort.
It’s a hug!”
She previously distributed stockings to patients. But last year, Wille was unable to do so, and decided to instead make them for employees of the hospital after all they’ve been going through. This year Wille hopes to give them to patients again and if she is not able to, she may gift them to members of assisted living communities in the area.
The stockings are handmade by Wille, and feature a wide variety of colors and combinations of different textures of yarn. Though the stockings are only about 6 inches long, the impacts left on recipients is even larger.
Wille recalls one instance, where she gifted a handful of stockings to one 11-year-old patient. Noting that it was unusual to have a young child as a patient for several days in a row, this particular child stood out to Wille. While passing by his room, Wille told his nurse to bring him by her office later that afternoon. She let him pick out stockings for his parents, himself and his siblings.
Over the years, Wille would learn that patient, who later attended St. Olaf College, had died.
Strolling through the downtown area of Faribault that summer, Wille happened to be passing by a memorial service for that boy. While giving the boy’s mother a warm embrace, and the mom told Wille they will never forget about those stockings. And Wille, herself, will never forget that encounter.
Along with the stockings made prior to winter, Wille also fills her time with making prayer shawls. The prayer shawls she makes are all given to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
“It’s a nice and warm gift in remembrance of a loved one or for someone that’s sick,” said Wille.
Prayer shawls were also given to 20 participants of the church’s grief group, that meets each week. The prayer shawls are both knitted and quilted. Wille likes to have a quilting project going on when at home, but she also likes to have a knitting project started when she’ll be gone because she can take it with her. While the prayer shawls take much longer to make than the stockings, which take about 1 hour, Wille says she enjoys the process, “therefore its’ not a problem.”
She finds knitting itself quite relaxing.
“In fact, I might have my television on a lot, but I’m [knitting]. That’s just helping me out a little bit,” said Wille with a laugh.
Wille also has fond memories of knitting clothes for her children years back, and making “unbelievable” things she might not be able to do today. A resident of Faribault for two years, Wille previously lived in Morristown with her late husband Lawrence, who died in 2017.
She’s also bee involved in the community, previously served on the Buckham West Board of Directors and volunteered through an area agency on aging, helping people with healthcare directives and others navigate medical insurance care, an interest that might have carried over from her career in social work.
Buckham West Program Coordinator Brenda Johnson, who knew of Wille prior to her involvement at Buckham West, says it’s been important for Wille to be of service to the community and its residents.
“She’s always been a kind of person helping people in the community,” said Johnson.