Bishop Henry Whipple, the first Episcopal bishop of Minnesota, is known in Faribault as the founder of the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior and a proponent of Shattuck-St. Mary’s School.
On a larger scale, Whipple is known for persuading former President Abraham Lincoln to spare the lives of 303 Native Americans who would have been hung in the Dakota Uprising of 1862.
Today, some believe the deportations being carried out at a building bearing Whipple’s name leave an ugly stain on the bishop’s legacy.
While serving as U.S. senator between 1964 and 1976, Walter Mondale named a Fort Snelling federal government building in Whipple’s honor. The building today houses federal agencies like Veteran Affairs, but it also houses Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) headquarters and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for a five-state region.
The Rev. Daniel Romero, a United Church of Christ minister and volunteer with Interfaith Coalition on Immigration (ICOM), described the Bishop Whipple Federal Building as “the center of Minnesota’s deportation machine.”
Romero said immigration raids and arrests are planned at these headquarters and executed within Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Immigrants and refugees are then processed at the Whipple Building and transferred to one of five Minnesota county jails for sometimes over one year. During that time, immigrants are brought back to the Whipple building for court cases. That makes the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building the first stop and the last for an immigrant who is processed and deported.
“The deportation machine could become even larger,” said Romero. “The engine that keeps all of that running occurs at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building. It is completely contrary to the values of people of faith, whatever faith tradition you belong to. This is a government system that is ruthless, unaccountable and completely inhumane.”
ICOM isn’t the only organization that sees a discrepancy with this building’s activity and its namesake’s legacy. Under the campaign What Would Whipple Do? (WWWD) the ICOM has partnered with the Minnesota Council of Churches and the Episcopal Church in Minnesota to plan a peaceful protest at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building.
During the protest, WWWD will demand government officials either remove the bishop’s name from the building or evict ICE from the facility. WWWD will also present the state legislature and governor with a letter demanding Minnesota become a sanctuary state. Put simply, that would mean no state funds would support federal immigration enforcement activities.
Due to Whipple’s ties to Faribault, a prayer service and all-night vigil will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, where Whipple is buried.
“Time is short, but we want to get the word out as much as possible so we can build some interest to join the cause,” said the Rev. Colin Maltbie, head chaplain at Shattuck-St. Mary’s and minister at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour.
“… I would hope there are some in Faribault who would like to see some positive change regarding better treatment of refugees and immigrants, given our population.”
Before the prayer service, Maltbie plans to meet with interested individuals for an informational presentation regarding WWWD and the federal government building. He plans to leave for the peaceful protest the next morning at 6:30 a.m. and expects to have a van or bus available for carpooling.
Maltbie only recently became aware of the ICE activity happening inside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, but some of his colleagues involved in the campaign spread the word. One member of the committee, the Rev. Canon Robert Two Bulls, a vicar at All Saints Episcopal Indian Mission in Minneapolis, spoke at Shattuck-St. Mary’s on Bishop Whipple Day Sept. 13.
“[Two Bulls] talked a lot about Whipple’s legacy and call to action, to continue to serve those on the margins and not to be complacent,” said Maltbie. “… I think resisting complacency is a major part of Whipple’s legacy. He did not sit back.”
Two Bulls called Whipple “a man of his time,” and while his approach to assimilate Native Americans into white culture has tainted his reputation for some, the question of the campaign is “What would Whipple do today?”
“We can’t judge him from our perspective and what we know,” said Two Bulls. “We have to try to see it through those [historical] lenses, which is difficult and impossible, so we’re left to our own imaginations based on what he was doing. He wasn’t perfect, but he did a lot of good.”
Reflecting on Whipple’s humanistic attitudes toward marginalized peoples, compared to what’s happening in the federal building that displays his name, Romero added, “I believe Bishop Whipple is turning over in his grave.”
A personal experience
To many individuals involved in the campaign, WWWD isn’t only about advocating for the removal of Whipple’s name from the building; it’s about making a public witness against ICE. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month to host prayer vigils in protest of Whipple’s name on the federal building and ICE activity.
Deacon Rena Turnham of St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral in Minneapolis was invited into the work of WWWD in July. Having grown up Episcopalian, Whipple’s legacy and history wasn’t news to Turnham. The biggest shock to her system was the activity happening inside the federal building with Whipple’s name on it.
“We see the images in media of families being separated at the border, but do we know this same thing is happening at Fort Snelling?” said Turnham.
With her connection to ICOM, Turnham was invited to witness court proceedings inside the Whipple Federal Building. There, she saw families shaken at the possibility of losing loved ones to deportation, immigrants wearing orange jumpsuits with shackles on their wrists and ankles. Seeing Whipple’s name outside this building, she said, was “something else.”
“Once I saw what was happening myself and heard stories from immigrants myself, either in our own congregations or through my work at St. Mark’s and the neighborhood, it made all the difference,” said Turnham. “It’s personal.”