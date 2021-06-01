Casie Steeves is a “die-hard Faribault fan.”
It’s one of the first things she says about herself, and one of her main reasons she applyied to work at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism five years ago. After starting her career in office management, she first came on board as the front desk receptionist.
Since then, she’s worn many hats and has now grown into the role of operations director. In her time with the chamber, Steeves has helped oversee its restructuring from employee-based to a tiered dues membership model and assisted extensively with the chamber’s strategic planning work.
“Casie started as an administrator for our excellence in education initiative, she sat in on meetings, took notes,” said Nort Johnson, chamber president and CEO. “Through that time of discovery and research, her role began to expand, as did her passion for that work.
“She took the opportunity to have exposure to high-stakes issues, and understood early on that the reason you assess those issues is to find opportunities to improve those situations.”
Steeves’ work on the task force was one of the factors that compelled her to run for School Board this past year — along with the fact that her children were entering the public school system, and that she is a Faribault Public Schools alum.
In both her work at the chamber and on the School Board, Steeves said she aims to “promote with positivity,” while also being a listening ear and resource for community members. As Johnson said, Steeves tries to always take her work beyond the step of identifying problems — onto the tougher job of finding solutions.
‘Good things happening in our town’
In both roles, Steeves starts with acknowledging the good — something she’s always had a knack for in her hometown.
“Most high schoolers wanted to move away and explore the world, but I’ve always wanted to stay and raise my family here. That’s exactly what I’ve done,” said Steeves. “I’ve seen that there are so many good things happening in our town, that’s why the job at the chamber piqued my interest. It’s my dream job. I get to work with the people that are making our community great and I get to share all the positive things that are happening.”
This desire to “promote with positivity” was also part of what drew Steeves to the School Board. As her oldest son, Caden, entered elementary school, her family had an overwhelmingly positive experience — despite some negative things she was hearing about the district.
Running for School Board gave her an opportunity to explore why others’ experiences were different from her own, while also giving space to acknowledge the good things that were happening in the district — and take the additional step of trying to find solutions for the things that could improve.
“There are very positive things that are happening in our schools, and I think that they need to be shown a little bit more. That was my main reason for running, and I’d like to hope that’s why I got the most votes,” said Steeves.
Still, when community members voice concerns, she said she prides herself on being a listening ear — much like she’s been for businesses this past year during COVID-19.
“I might not have the answer that people want to hear, but I’ve always prided myself on being able to find the information they need or make the right people aware of a concern,” said Steeves, relying in part on her long-time career as an administrator. “I don’t agree with my own husband on a lot of things, but at the end of the day I value people’s opinions and I value that we can take a step back and still remain dedicated to what we’re there for.”
Making it work, together
When it comes to her own goals on the School Board — besides learning as she goes through her first year in the role — Steeves said she’s naturally interested in the intersection between a strong school district and a strong business community.
“Without a thriving school system, we can’t hire and retain workers to stay here,” she said. “We’re a small town, but we’re big enough to have some pretty big names in business, and it’s important to have that mindset of continual improvement.”
Steeves added that, in her role at the chamber, she hears constantly about companies’ need for employees.
“In my experience in high school, it was almost looked down upon if you weren’t going to a four-year college, if you were headed into the workforce or to a two-year program,” she said. “We hear from our businesses every day that they need employees in certain sectors and trades, and we want to be able to get kids onto a pathway of success.”
Last year, the chamber's vision task force added housing to its official list of priorities and again during the pandemic, Steeves has sat in on a number of strategic planning meetings in her role with the chamber. In finding solutions, she says she’s again excited by how the city, chamber and school district’s roles can overlap.
“Our hope is that with the new seven-period day (at Faribault High School), there’s capacity in the classroom to do elective classes in construction, welding and industrial arts. Then, our hope is to have capacity for these kids to go and physically build a house,” said Steeves. “It’s hands-on learning. If you’re in a housing shortage and you have this new capacity at the high school, why not try and make something work?”
As Johnson said, Steeves’ desire to “promote with positivity” also goes one step further — to not get overwhelmed by problems, but to try and find focused solutions.
“Casie has a very proactive, growth-oriented attitude and our chamber is functioning in that same way right now,” he said. “It makes all of the difference, for her coworkers, for our board of directors and for the members. They can feel that enthusiasm.”