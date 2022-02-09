Faribault officials may have found a buyer for two city-owned properties in the southeast corner of Willow Street and Highway 60.
During a closed meeting held Tuesday evening, City Council members discussed the potential sale of eight parcels purchased over the past several years.
State law requires officials to describe the purpose of the meeting, which was to “consider strategies and to develop or consider offers or counteroffers for the sale or acquisition” of the land, and review estimated values or appraisals.
City Manager Tim Murray said Wednesday that council members talked about potential terms and conditions for an agreement to work with a developer on the site. More information will be disclosed, he said, when those terms are finalized and a development agreement lands on the agenda of a public meeting.
Murray said the city bought the land from two different owners.
“The purpose of the purchase was redevelopment,” he said, adding that area is part of a 2019 Downtown Master Plan.
The city purchased the property at 55 Willow Street last September. It is the former home of VP Online Auctions. Officials had acquired the adjacent lots, which housed Lockerby Sheet Metal & Roofing, in 2019.
While the nature of the redevelopment remains unknown, a 2021 request for Lockerby redevelopment proposals describes a vision for the area that includes a mix of housing types to “create a transition and gateway into the downtown and meet the diverse housing needs of the Faribault community.”