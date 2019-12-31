Students on winter break return to class at Faribault Public Schools Jan. 6, and although it’s not the beginning of the school year, the switch of the calendar still indicates a turning point for staff and students as they prepare for academic year 2020-21.
Students attending Faribault High School in the fall of 2020 already sign up for classes in February. With a new seven-period day taking effect academic year 2020-21, per voter approval of question one on the November ballot, students will have more options than before when they create their schedules.
Even before the community approved question one of the operating levy, FHS teachers planned for a possible seven-period day by brainstorming classes to teach in 2020-21. Superintendent Todd Sesker said teachers presented 59 different courses to teach, but now the administration needs to narrow down roughly half that list to accommodate into the schedule. That’s where the students’ opinions become most valuable. Those entering grades nine through 12 in the fall will be surveyed so staff knows which classes to add to implement.
Under the Pathway of Excellence umbrella, Sesker is excited to see FHS introduce three new paths in fall 2020: agriculture, mechanics/engineering and health. These courses, which prepare students for potential careers by exposing them to hands-on opportunities, will function similarly to the Business Academy and Teacher Cadet Academy already offered at FHS.
The Early Childhood department has its own agenda to prepare children for the next steps in education. To accomplish that goal, Sesker said the department wants to open up more preschool spots to prepare a greater number of students for kindergarten.
At the three elementary schools, the goal for 2020 is also future-focused. Sesker said the staff goal is to consider how to deliver the best educational opportunities for students. To determine the best courses of action, the district will work with the community as well as staff to acquire feedback on what the schools do well and which areas need more work.
One particular area the district plans to explore is the possibility of implementing a magnet school in the Roosevelt Elementary building as early as fall 2021. Sesker said the staff has already generated a strong interest in a year-round magnet school, which could emphasis arts, technology or language immersion. But before the discussion turns into a possible plan, surveys and parent groups will first gauge the community’s interest.
At Faribault Middle School, Sesker said the staff is exploring ways to create positive relationships with students and improve parents’ outlook on the school based on the feedback they hear from their children.
“We really want to create a positive message of Faribault Middle School,” said Sesker.
Adult Basic Education, he said, will continue to offer educational opportunities that put adult students on various pathways to succeed, whether that means obtaining a diploma, passing the General Education Development (GED) test, or landing a job.
One area the district aims to improve, said Sesker, is its approach in addressing mental health struggles. A growing need for mental health resources on a global scale has the district considering ways to bring the topic to Faribault, whether that means introducing more curriculum related to mental health or hiring more staff. The issue, he said, is there’s a limited number of experts in the mental health field both locally and on a greater scale.
After getting off to a successful start in 2019, Sesker is hopeful about keeping up strong community partnerships with local businesses, the Faribault Chamber of Commerce and South Central College, among other partners. These connections, he said, represent a big piece of the force that helps students succeed.
From a financial perspective, Sesker said the district is in a healthy place. An ongoing history of clean audits, including the most recent, has helped the district create a strong working budget.
Using the funds provided for building and grounds, the district has a 10-year facility working plan created by the facilities committee and approved by the School Board. That plan involves replacing the boilers, making classrooms more conducive to learning, and improving the air quality and general safety of students.
A drop in enrollment at Faribault Public Schools has continued, but so far the numbers dropped less than the district expected. The district projected 3,522 for academic year 2019-20, but the actual number as of November is 3,552. Sesker said the district is down 50 students from 2018-19, but he expected that drop by comparing the size of the 2019 graduating class with this year’s kindergarten class, which has over 70 fewer students. This difference, he said, is “pretty universal.”